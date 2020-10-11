Colorado State University Mountain Campus Threatened by Cameron Peak Fire

Aerial firefighters worked to protect buildings at risk from the Cameron Peak Fire burning near the Colorado State University (CSU) Mountain Campus near Fort Collins on Saturday, October 11.

Video taken from a firefighter helicopter shows smoke rising from spot fires in among buildings.

Efforts to protect the buildings were successful, according to the Denver Post.

The fire had grown to 134,559 acres and was 44 percent contained by that evening, authorities reported. Credit: Cameron Peak Fire via Storyful