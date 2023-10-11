Colorado Pet Pantry battling dog food shortage amid unprecedented demand
The Colorado Pet Pantry is battling a dog food shortage amid unprecedented demand for help. The shortage could force the nonprofit to cut back the number of food distributions.
By Jaymie White Local Journalism Initiative Reporter WEST COAST — In Newfoundland and Labrador, animals are protected under the Animal Health and Protection Act, which defines what normal and accepted practices are for animals under the care of individuals and families. There are also Animal Protection Regulations, 2018, which protects all animals from being in distress. It covers a vast expanse of edicts such as animal care duties, prohibited activities, protection of service animals, and prote
