Colorado Officials Put Ramp in Dumpster to Help Trapped Bear Cub Free Itself

Officials recently helped free a black bear cub that was stuck inside of a dumpster in central Colorado, the state’s parks and wildlife agency said.

The cub had made its way into the dumpster in search of food, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said. Wildlife officials and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office laid down sections of fencing for the distressed cub to climb out of the dumpster.

Footage posted by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region shows the young bear clambering out of the dumpster.

The cub reunited with its mother shortly after, CPW said. Credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region via Storyful