Colorado No. 3 in U.S. for senior health
Despite the fact that Ontario put a stop to birth alerts in 2020, Quebec child welfare agencies continued to send hundreds of the controversial notifications — which can be used to threaten to or actually seize newborns from their mothers — to Ottawa's largest hospital. According to internal hospital data obtained by CBC News, The Ottawa Hospital received 298 birth alerts from October 2020 onward. That was when the province ended the practice, saying the alerts disproportionately affect Indigeno
More than 100,000 cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year in the UK
10,000 steps a day? Sorted!
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted doctors across the country Monday about the potential risk of new mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, cases, warning that summer gatherings could lead to a "resurgence." Public health experts interviewed by ABC News warned that the LGBTQ community -- which was disproportionately affected during the 2022 outbreak -- should be aware of signs and symptoms ahead of Pride Month celebrations in June. Mpox cases have plummeted since a peak in the summer of 2022, with the World Health Organization calling an end to the emergency phase of the outbreak Thursday -- but the virus is not completely eradicated.
Being metabolically unhealthy found to further increased obesity-related cancer risk
Experts say the potential for a "spillover" of the virus to humans is now a "critical concern."
Grandview police forced their way into a home after hearing pleas for help coming from inside.
CALGARY — Danielle Smith says a United Conservative Party government would introduce a law to allow mandatory drug treatment if it's re-elected May 29. The UCP leader says the proposed compassionate intervention act would allow a family member, doctor, psychologist or police officer to petition a judge to issue a treatment order. Smith made the announcement at a news conference in Calgary and promised several measures to improve public safety by addressing mental health issues and the ongoing ad
Not many people have 10 children, but Elon Musk does. “If people don’t have more children, civilisation is going to crumble,” he declared dramatically in 2021. Musk, it seems, is worried about the labour force declining. Low birth rates and a worldwide decline in fertility concern many others besides Musk but he has the money to pay for the IVF treatments which produced his twins and triplets, and for a surrogate to produce a second child with Grimes. Is this a model we should aspire to?
"I'm hoping, maybe sometime in the next two weeks, to be back," Roker told his colleagues on Today Monday
There is a 1 in 300 risk of getting MND across a lifetime
Alberta United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she would bring in a bill forcing people with severe drug addiction into treatment if her government wins the May 29 election. Smith says the legislation would balance the rights of the public with responsibility to help those in distress. “This is about saving lives and keeping our communities safe,” Smith told a news conference in Calgary Monday. “(It) will allow us to save the lives of addicts who are at risk of dying from an overdose and
“I am not on a weight loss drug and it’s not my fault that you want to try and make something that’s not there,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star told fans
The "Today" show journalist told his colleagues his latest surgery was "a bit of a bear."
The former WWE star's wife said she "refused" when doctors wanted to remove him from life support
The British Columbia government says eligible cancer patients in the province will be temporarily offered radiation treatment in Washington state. A statement from B.C.'s Ministry of Health says the initiative, which begins on May 29, could help as many as 50 additional radiation patients a week. Breast cancer and prostate cancer patients will be the first groups eligible to travel to one of two clinics in Bellingham, Wash., located about 40 kilometres south of the Canada-U.S. border., for treat
The CDC has ended routine reporting of coronavirus case and death counts. Here's how to figure out how to assess COVID conditions in your area.
A group in Glace Bay, N.S., says the water in a local lake is contaminated and is asking the provincial government to clean it up before stocking the pond with more trout. The No. 20 Dam Sport Fishing Association paid to have the water tested at the John Bernard Croak Memorial Park on Beacon Street in September and president Donald McNeil said the results show levels of E. coli and total coliform that exceed Health Canada guidelines. "At one time you could count every rock on the bottom, every s
Conservative Nebraska lawmakers are taking what could be an all-or-nothing bet by proposing to merge two of the legislative session’s most contentious proposals — one to restrict abortion and another that would ban gender-affirming care for minors. The unconventional move follows conservatives' failure by a single vote last month to advance a bill that would have banned abortion at around six weeks of pregnancy. Now, conservatives are backing an effort to amend the transgender health bill to include restricting abortion to 12 weeks of gestation.
The global health body has released new guidance on non-sugar sweeteners.