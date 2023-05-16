Colorado No. 3 in U.S. for senior health

ABC News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention alerted doctors across the country Monday about the potential risk of new mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, cases, warning that summer gatherings could lead to a "resurgence." Public health experts interviewed by ABC News warned that the LGBTQ community -- which was disproportionately affected during the 2022 outbreak -- should be aware of signs and symptoms ahead of Pride Month celebrations in June. Mpox cases have plummeted since a peak in the summer of 2022, with the World Health Organization calling an end to the emergency phase of the outbreak Thursday -- but the virus is not completely eradicated.