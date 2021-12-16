Colorado man charged after allegedly assaulting ranger in Rocky Mountain National Park
A 29-year-old man has been formally charged after allegedly shooting at a ranger near the east entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park on Dec. 8.
A 29-year-old man has been formally charged after allegedly shooting at a ranger near the east entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park on Dec. 8.
The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach.
This means daily testing for all players, as well as masking and physical distancing inside facilities and restricted activity on the road.
The Ontario government is reducing the capacity limits of large sports and entertainment venues to 50 percent.
If the NHL never expanded beyond the Original 6, which current players would still be in the league today?
The NFL is looking to make changes to its COVID-19 policy with cases rises around the league.
Vancouver is only four points out of a postseason spot after five straight wins. This may be more than a dead-cat bounce.
The NBA and NBPA are exploring multiple options, and restricting outside access for teams in visiting markets isn’t out of the question, sources told Yahoo Sports.
Quarterback Zach Collaros of the Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers headlined Wednesday's list of Canadian Football League all-stars for the 2021 season.
As NHL COVID cases pile up, and games are postponed across the league, what does this mean for Olympic participation and can the full regular season be completed as planned? On this week's Zone Time, Julian, Justin, Omar and Avry also discuss reports that the Montreal Canadiens have least three women on their list of candidates to replace Marc Bergevin as General Manager, and rank Zegras-Milano goal amongst the greatest plays of the century. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Get ready to jump off the Senators' goaltender's hot streak the moment it runs out.
DeAndre Hopkins may need surgery to correct the issue.
The Chargers got one win over the Chiefs already, and need another to have any division title hopes.
Blackhawks representatives and attorneys for Kyle Beach, who is suing over how the team handled allegations of sexual assault against an assistant coach, met with a mediator.
White is still working to qualify for the Olympics, which would be his fifth.
A loophole in Russia's Olympic "ban" will allow Putin to attend the Beijing Games as a person guest of Chinese dictator Xi Jinping
Need a shot in the dark in Week 15, the first round of the fantasy playoffs? Jennifer Eakins has you covered with her top boom-or-bust options.
In a refreshing development, reports suggest the Montreal Canadiens have least three women on their list of candidates to replace Marc Bergevin as General Manager. The Zone Time crew discuss what a progressive appointment would mean for the NHL. They also wonder what the league's backup plan might be as COVID cases pile up; and rank Zegras-Milano goal amongst the greatest plays of the century. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Kwan has previous U.S. diplomatic experience under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama in addition to working for the Biden and Hillary Clinton campaigns.
The Aggies have had the facilities and the support to contend for national titles, yet always come up short. Fisher's impressive recruiting haul may put them over the top, but you don't get trophies on signing day.
Now that the fantasy football playoffs are set to kick off, Matt Harmon looks at the top players who got us here, and what we can learn from them for 2022.