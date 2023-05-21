Colorado lemon laws leave used car buyers feeling stranded
A push for a stronger automobile-lemon law in Colorado failed this legislative session, leaving some used-car buyers feeling stranded.
Canadian adoptive parents of foreign-born children are applauding a push to give their children citizenship rights equal to those of adoptees born on Canadian soil. A parliamentary committee has introduced amendments which — if passed into law — would change a rule preventing internationally adopted children from automatically transmitting their citizenship by descent if they go on to have children outside of Canada. Critics say the current law creates an unfair distinction between Canadian-born
WASHINGTON (AP) — Debt limit talks between the White House and House Republicans stopped, started and stopped again Friday at the U.S. Capitol, a dizzying series of events in high-stakes negotiations to avoid a potentially catastrophic federal default. President Joe Biden’s administration is reaching for a deal with Republicans led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as the nation faces a deadline as soon as June 1 to raise the country's borrowing limit, now at $31 trillion, to keep paying the natio
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers blocked two big environmental bills Thursday: One that would have ramped up the state's emissions targets, and another that would have made oil companies liable for the health problems of people who live close to oil wells. They are among the hundreds of bills that did not survive the Legislature’s suspense file, a mysterious process where lawmakers decide — with no explanation — which bills will get a chance to become law later this year and which
The Biden administration has supported for the second time in a week the Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, a project a key Democratic senator has pushed in legislation to speed permitting of fossil fuel and power transmission projects. Equitrans Midstream Corp's $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline has been opposed by environmental activists, but has won the backing of Biden administration officials, including Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mere weeks before North Carolina's GOP-controlled legislature enacted a 12-week abortion limit over the Democratic governor's opposition this week, state Republican lawmakers appeared just one vote shy of an override. But one House Democrat — formerly a strong advocate for women's reproductive rights — unexpectedly switched to the GOP and then voted to squash Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of the bill to limit abortion access. The switch by Charlotte-area Rep. Tricia Cotham gave Rep
President Joe Biden and Republican U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have voiced growing confidence about striking a debt-ceiling deal to avoid a catastrophic default, but they could be tripped up by last-minute opposition from the hardline House Freedom Caucus. The small but powerful Republican faction warned this week that they could try to block any agreement to raise the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling from passing the House of Representatives, if the accord does not contain "robust" federal spending cuts. While there are many variables at play, opposition from the Freedom Caucus could, at a minimum, slow down passage of a bill at a time when the economy can ill afford it, given the Treasury Department's warning that the federal government could be unable to pay all its bills as soon as June 1.
Montana could become the fourth state to pass a law defining sex as strictly "male" or "female" and unchangeable, raising concern among LGBTQ advocates who see such legislation as the next trend in Republican bills that limit transgender rights. Governor Greg Gianforte, who has already authorized a bill to ban gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors this year, has until Sunday to sign or veto the new legislation, Senate Bill 458, or return it to the legislature for amendments. He could join fellow Republican governors in Tennessee and North Dakota, who signed similar laws this year.
A second meeting on Friday between White House and Republican congressional negotiators on raising the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling broke up with no progress cited by either side and no additional meeting set. That came at the end of a day of acrimonious talks that were broken off for several hours, with less than two weeks to go before June 1, when the Treasury Department warned that the federal government could be unable to pay all its debts. While the White House acknowledged that "serious differences" remained with Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, President Joe Biden said he still believed a default could be avoided.
The Higgs government is compromising on its update to the province's Official Languages Act in the hopes of winning unanimous support for the legislation. Premier Blaine Higgs is backing away from the elimination of a mandatory 10-year review of the act contained in the statute. He told the legislature the government will introduce its own amendments on "establishing a timeframe, or periodic review" of the law. "We believe the amendments will be in the spirit of continuous improvements of the ac
President Joe Biden's administration and congressional Republicans traded barbs on Saturday over raising the federal $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, with both sides casting the other's proposals as too extreme. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted in a statement that Biden and Republican House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy had agreed that any budget agreement would need to be bipartisan and accused Republicans of offering proposals too far to the right to pass Congress.
The Nebraska Legislature on Friday approved a 12-week abortion ban and restrictions on gender-affirming care for people younger than 19 in a move so contentious that lawmakers on both sides have said they may be unable to work together in the future. Conservative lawmakers called in a visibly ill colleague so they would have enough votes to end a filibuster and pass a bill with both measures. The mood in the Nebraska Capitol has been volatile since lawmakers on Tuesday advanced by a single vote the hybrid measure that ties together restrictions that Republicans have pursued across the U.S. One lawmaker, Omaha state Sen. Megan Hunt, disclosed in March that her teenage son is transgender and said Friday that she now plans to leave the state.