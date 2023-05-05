Colorado legislative session coming to an end, hundreds of bills still up for debate

Storyful

A funeral service was held in New York on Friday, May 5, for Troy Patterson, a New York Police Department (NYPD) detective who was shot while off-duty and spent the last 33 years in a coma.Footage posted by the NYPD shows the service in the Historic First Church of God in Christ in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights on Friday afternoon.Guests at the service included New York Mayor Eric Adams, who delivered remarks before Patterson was brought to Long Island’s Pinelawn Cemetery for burial.“He was an active police officer that was not going through the motion of just being a member of the law enforcement community. He was conducting the job every day. He believed in policing,” Adams said, who reminisced about New York in the 1990s.“Do you remember what these streets were like? These streets were filled with crack cocaine. It was filled with violence. It was filled with a total disregard of public safety. It was filled with people waking up to gunshots and not alarm clocks,” Adams continued.“But men like Troy stayed. They didn’t flee. They remained in the community and stated that they were not going to surrender our community to those that wanted to bring about terror and violence.”On January 16, 1990, Patterson, then 27, was shot once in the head while washing his car near his apartment in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, leaving him in a vegetative state for decades.Two teens and an adult – Tracy Clark, 15, Darren Crawford, 17, and Vincent Robbins, 20 – were charged with attempted robbery and other crimes after the shooting. Credit: NYPD via Storyful