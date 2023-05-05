Colorado legislative session coming to an end, hundreds of bills still up for debate
The Colorado legislative session is heading into its final weekend as state lawmakers work to get through around 200 bills still left up for debate.
A funeral service was held in New York on Friday, May 5, for Troy Patterson, a New York Police Department (NYPD) detective who was shot while off-duty and spent the last 33 years in a coma.Footage posted by the NYPD shows the service in the Historic First Church of God in Christ in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights on Friday afternoon.Guests at the service included New York Mayor Eric Adams, who delivered remarks before Patterson was brought to Long Island’s Pinelawn Cemetery for burial.“He was an active police officer that was not going through the motion of just being a member of the law enforcement community. He was conducting the job every day. He believed in policing,” Adams said, who reminisced about New York in the 1990s.“Do you remember what these streets were like? These streets were filled with crack cocaine. It was filled with violence. It was filled with a total disregard of public safety. It was filled with people waking up to gunshots and not alarm clocks,” Adams continued.“But men like Troy stayed. They didn’t flee. They remained in the community and stated that they were not going to surrender our community to those that wanted to bring about terror and violence.”On January 16, 1990, Patterson, then 27, was shot once in the head while washing his car near his apartment in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, leaving him in a vegetative state for decades.Two teens and an adult – Tracy Clark, 15, Darren Crawford, 17, and Vincent Robbins, 20 – were charged with attempted robbery and other crimes after the shooting. Credit: NYPD via Storyful
Wagner's Prigozhin posts graphic, profanity-filled video blaming Russia's military for his dead mercenaries
Press Service of Prigozhin/TelegramWagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday said his fighters will pull out of the key eastern Ukraine battleground of Bakhmut on May 10, ripping a lack of support from Moscow that is dooming his troops “to a senseless death.”His mercenaries have led the bitter fight for control of the small city that has become the scene of some of the bloodiest conflict in Ukraine in recent months despite Bakhmut holding little strategic significance. In a series of furi
The former president said in the videotaped session that he couldn’t have raped E. Jean Carroll because she wasn’t his “type."
The right-wing network's hosts have tried to gaslight their own viewers.
NEW YORK/DOONBEG, Ireland (Reuters) -Jurors in Donald Trump's civil rape trial on Thursday saw a video deposition in which the former U.S. president defended private comments he made in 2005 about grabbing women sexually without asking. "Historically, that's true, with stars... if you look over the last million years," Trump said in the video deposition taken last October and shown to the jury on Thursday, the seventh day of the rape trial in Manhattan federal court. The "Access Hollywood" tape was first made public in October 2016, a month before Trump was elected U.S. president.
The former US president spoke about NI deadlock before leaving Ireland to deal with court case.
Republican Mark Robinson, a leading candidate for governor, mocked the outcry from students who survived the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.
Russia has scaled back its Victory Day celebrations this year, likely to hide losses in Ukraine, using drone strike as an excuse, says US think tank.
"Good luck, CNN," the MSNBC host said. "But I wish you weren't doing this."
The CNN anchor slammed the former Trump White House press secretary with one of her old tweets after she was named the next guest host of Fox News' prime time.
The Russian president had initially aimed for total control of Ukraine, but punishing setbacks have forced him to embrace more modest goals.
The attendance of China's vice-president at the King's Coronation shows Beijing does not give "two hoots" about the UK, the last British governor of Hong Kong has suggested.
The former president said writer E. Jean Carroll was not his "type." Then he confused her for his wife in a photograph.
Greene has called the 80-year-old Biden "mentally incompetent," but she also thinks he's capable of running an international criminal empire.
A Kentucky man with a long criminal record was sentenced Friday to a record-setting 14 years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray and a chair as he stormed the U.S. Capitol with his wife. Peter Schwartz’s prison sentence is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The judge who sentenced Schwartz also handed down the previous longest sentence — 10 years — to a retired New York Police Department officer who assaulted a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
TORONTO — Ontario's minister of municipal affairs and housing is moving forward with audits of six municipalities to see if there will be any "potential or perceived" financial hits from a provincial housing law. Municipalities have been raising concerns about a housing law, that, in part, freezes, reduces and exempts fees developers pay on certain builds such as affordable housing. Those fees go to municipalities to pay for infrastructure to support new homes, such as roads and sewers, and they
Former President Trump's dealings with LIV Golf are part of a broader Justice Department investigation.
Clarence Thomas may be in the headlines, but he's far from the only the justice who is facing scrutiny.
A White House spokesperson slammed GOP lawmakers for "lobbing unfounded, unproven, politically motivated attacks" against the president.