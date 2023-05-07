Colorado lawmakers in race against time as adjournment deadline looms
Colorado lawmakers are spending the final hours of the legislative session debating major pieces of legislation that could impact Coloradans in every part of the state.
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera asked the ex-attorney general about Trump's fitness for the White House.
The most charitable reading for Clyburn is that he had to make a deal with the devil
LONDON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and astronaut Jeremy Hansen were among the Canadian dignitaries inside Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning to witness the coronation of King Charles III. A drizzle fell as the Canadian delegation entered the historic church. Indigenous leaders were also on the Canadian guest list, including Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, President of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Natan Obed and President of the Métis National
Eight of the so-called "fake electors" in Georgia who were allegedly involved in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state have accepted immunity in the Fulton County probe into the matter, according to their lawyer. In a court filing in the case on Friday, an attorney who represents 10 of the fake electors said the Fulton County district attorney's office reached out in April to provide an immunity offer for eight of her clients. "After reviewing the actual, written offers of immunity, each of those eight electors accepted their immunity offer," the filing by the attorney, Kimberly Debrow, said.
By failing to remind our audience what Trump did each and every time we mention him, journalists normalize his attempt to end American democracy on that January day.
Rep. Keith Self called for prayer in light of the mass shooting at Allen Premium Outlets — a mall near Dallas, Texas — on Saturday.
The US-made JDAM-ER kits, sent to Ukraine in recent months, convert existing unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions.
Mr Trump lobbed numerous insults at Ms Carroll during his deposition
The president is set to meet with the GOP House speaker and other congressional leaders at the White House to discuss raising the debt ceiling.
A judge known for his care and cautiousness in presiding over litigation in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks was selected Friday to decide whether Donald Trump ’s criminal case proceeds in state or federal court. Alvin Hellerstein, a Manhattan federal judge for a quarter century, picked up the case after it was originally assigned to a colleague whose husband was a key prosecutor in special counsel Robert Mueller ’s investigation of the former president. Trump’s lawyers petitioned Thursday to have a federal court seize control of his criminal case, arguing that the case “involves important federal questions” and shouldn’t be tried in the state court where his historic indictment was brought.
Pollution in Russia's industrial regions fell 1.2% in the six-month span to April, and is 6.2% lower year over year.
Prior to the drone attack, social media images appeared to show people attempting to leave Crimea for Russia via the Kerch Bridge.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called on top officials to step up efforts to maintain an “appropriate” birthrate and population level, after data in recent months showcased an intensifying demographic headwind for the world’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergBuffett Reaffirms Abel as Heir, Blames Bank Leaders for FailuresJustice Thomas Ethics Review Questioned by US Court Leader in 2012Russia Says It Has Billions of Indian Rupees That It Can’t UseKimora Lee Says $93 Mi
International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Karim Khan says he has every confidence that South Africa will arrest Vladimir Putin when the Russian president is expected to attend an international summit there in August. He says he expects the country to uphold its values, its constitution and the law.
Donald Trump has pledged to seize the endowments of universities that practice positive discrimination as part of a far-reaching plan to overhaul US higher education.
OTTAWA — The federal Liberal party embraced an expansion of affordable housing, building high-speed rail between Ontario and Quebec, and a basic guaranteed income as their three-day policy convention wrapped up in Ottawa Saturday. But they rejected the ideas of campaigning on a promise to balance the budget or making voting mandatory. The event was the first in-person convention for the party since 2018 and is likely the last before the next election. While that campaign doesn't have to happen u
Kayleigh McEnany fills in next week for ousted Tucker Carlson on the heels of making a racially offensive remark on another Fox News show.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Karen Kobylik knew her daughter should not have a gun. She had repeatedly called the police since her daughter turned 21, pleading with them to take her firearms because of the risk she posed to herself and others. "They said we can’t take any guns away from her because we cannot step on her Second Amendment right,” Kobylik told The Associated Press. “I was like, ‘I’m a mother telling you that this kid’s got a mental issue that is not currently being addressed.’” Kobylik’s
Ahead of 2024, President Joe Biden is facing low approval ratings and skepticism about his mental and physical fitness to serve in the White House.
It is a sharp, sunny spring morning in Kyiv. You could be in any bustling European city, but you soon realise that the apparent normality is a veneer. This is a country whose whole society is fighting to keep its lands and its identity. Unprovoked Russian aggression has made Ukraine what it was not before it was invaded: a cohesive nation state fighting a war of survival, to preserve the values inherent in Europe’s democracies. Ukraine must not be left on its own to lose, however long the war la