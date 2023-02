Harper's Bazaar

Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and so many more celebrities have signature red carpet poses you probably never noticed. A celebrity can wear the most gorgeous outfit, designer jewelry, and eye-catching shoes on the red carpet—but it could all fall apart without the right power pose. From Kim Kardashian to Zendaya to Beyoncé, we've compiled the signature stances of Hollywood's biggest names.