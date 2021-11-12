Colorado health officials discuss emergency measures for hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise

Yahoo Sports Canada Videos

In an interview with TSN's Rick Westhead, the mother of John Doe 2 blasted Gary Bettman after he said he needed all the facts before reviewing the case. The Zone Time crew ask if it's time for the NHL Commissioner to step aside after three decades in the role, to allow the league to reset its culture in the midst of the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault scandal.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.