Colorado hail season: When and why we see so much hail

The Canadian Press

PARIS — Canadian Bianca Andreescu scored a three-set victory over Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium in the first round of the French Open on Monday. Andreescu dropped the opening set 6-3, before bouncing back to win the next two sets, 7-5 and 6-0. "I really said to myself 'stay in the present moment … keep fighting because it's not over until it's over,'" Andreescu told TSN. "I really had to put pressure on her — if not, I knew she was going to win." The former world No. 4 fell battled back from a