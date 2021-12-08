Colorado Gives Day: 6PM

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Decathlete Damian Warner was named the winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's Athlete of the Year.
Trevor Zegras both knows how to produce a viral moment and market it. Here's what's up and what's down in the NHL this week.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada won't send diplomatic representation to Beijing, adding that the decision stems from human rights concerns.
Barnes and Siakam fit the Raptors' long-term vision. Here's a look at how they work together on three different levels of the game.
Choosing the best players based on underlying metrics spits out an incredibly talented roster.
The IOC this week continued to be evasive when facing questions about Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.
Tiger Woods will return to the golf course to play with his son Charlie.
If the Cardinals lose Monday night, the race for the NFC No. 1 seed will tighten.
The carnage in the third period of Winnipeg's win over Toronto once again laid bare the dangers of inconsistent officiating calls. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar discusses the domino effect when players feel they no choice but to take matters into their own hands.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
General manager Steve Yzerman focuses on the right details, and that's why Jeff Blashill is still the team's head coach.
After wholesale changes to the Canucks front office and behind the bench, the Zone Time crew gather to discuss the departure of Jim Benning and Travis Green, as well as the hiring of Bruce Boudreau as new head coach. Are these the right moves? Could Marc Bergevin really replace Benning? Should the Sedin twins takeover? Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.
Serena Williams confirmed she will skip another Grand Slam as she works back from a hamstring injury.
Khaira was stretchered off the ice and taken to hospital by ambulance after absorbing a heavy hit from Rangers blueliner Jacob Trouba on Tuesday.
Will the owners prioritize the on-field product over immediate financial gain? Well, apparently not.
Auston Matthews, freshly clean shaven, is back to his goalscoring best, and back in the Rocket Richard conversation.
A fresh start under a new coach with a highly skilled passer now on his wing sure seems like it could be the remedy for what ails the Canucks star.
The Champions League group stage wraps up this week, and Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are still making their bid for the knockout stage. On the weekend, Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield. Tune in for a jam-packed week of footy.
Time will tell whether Miami's hiring of Mario Cristobal will change the school's trajectory. But he certainly has plenty working in his favor.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting strong safety Jamal Adams for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder, coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. Adams is expected to undergo surgery Thursday for the damage he suffered during the first half of the Seahawks' win over San Francisco, which snapped Seattle's three-game losing streak. He had surgery to repair damage to the same shoulder last offseason. Adams is in his second season with S
BERGAMO, Italy (AP) — The Champions League match between Atalanta and Villarreal was postponed on Wednesday because of heavy snow in northern Italy. Kickoff was initially delayed by 20 minutes before it was decided to reschedule. A new date and time has yet to be decided but it is likely the match will be played on Thursday. Snow fell most of the day in Bergamo and increased in intensity as kickoff approached. Groundsmen continuously shoveled snow off the pitch and painted over the white lines w