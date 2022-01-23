Colorado Fire Burning in Monterey County Forces Evacuations

A wildfire burning in California’s Big Sur region had spread across 1,500 acres by January 22, officials said, prompting evacuation orders.

The Colorado Fire started on Friday evening near Palo Colorado Canyon and was five percent contained by Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

Highway 1 was closed in both directions on Friday near the fire, and remained closed Saturday afternoon.

Footage taken by reporter Christopher Neely shows the flames burning in Monterey County on Friday night. Credit: Christopher Neely @TopherJNeely | Monterey County Weekly via Storyful

