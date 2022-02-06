Colorado Dog Owners Celebrate Golden Retriever Day in City of Golden

Hundreds of golden retrievers and their owners gathered in Golden, Colorado, on Saturday, February 5, for an annual celebration around “Golden Retriever Day.”

The “Goldens in Golden” event was held near an arch in downtown Golden that welcomes visitors to the city. The dogs were offered treats and “doggie bags” at the event, according to local reports.

This footage filmed by @kymbra_diane shows crowds of golden retrievers and their owners gathered near the city’s Welcome to Golden signage. Credit: @kymbra_diane via Storyful