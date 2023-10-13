Colorado creating new rules to address oil and gas impacts on health and environment

Reuters Videos

STORY: Ford says there’s not much more it can offer to end a strike at its factories in the U.S. The stoppage escalated sharply this week, when the United Auto Workers union ordered a walkout at the firm’s Kentucky Truck plant. That’s Ford’s most profitable factory, accounting for about a sixth of its revenue. It makes big SUVs that are among some of the company’s top earning products. On Thursday (October 12), a senior executive said Ford was “at the limit” of what it could offer on pay. Though it could still reallocate money within its current offer in further bargaining. Ford says the Kentucky stoppage could push its supply chain “towards collapse”. And it says the strike might just slash profits and end up harming workers. But UAW boss Shawn Fain insists Ford and other big automakers can do better than the current offer of pay rises of up to 23%. He’s expected to make new comments in a video address on Friday (October 13) afternoon. In recent weeks, he’s often announced new walkouts at that time. Last week he said the union could target a General Motors plant in Texas that makes some of the firm’s high-end SUVs. Potential targets at Chrysler-parent Stellantis include plants making its Ram pickup trucks.