Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: OK, let's move to the Power Five. No betting tip for me this week, don't have much. I don't want to give you bad information. A change at the top of the Power Five. The Leafs are not playing well. The Wild are not playing well. Florida and Vegas, they're not playing well. I guess the biggest outlier or the biggest snub would be the Florida Panthers, who, despite a little bit of a bump are still one of the league's best teams. But they are not included this week.

Taking their spot at number five are the St. Louis Blues, 4 wins in a row for them before their loss to [INAUDIBLE] Rangers on Wednesday night and 13 of 14 points before that. So a nice little run for the St. Louis Blues.

I think this is the dark horse of the Western Conference. They got the fifth-best goal differential in the league. They got two real quality netminders. And they don't have the cap space, per se. But I think with the way they have their team payroll structured, they can make a move. They have the flexibility. They'll just have to trade some salary.

But it's not like other teams, where they have to circumvent the cap, hide money, find somewhere else to take on money. I feel like the St. Louis Blues can make a, quote, unquote, "hockey deal." And they have that flexibility before the deadline. So a team to watch.

Number four is the Tampa Bay Lightning. This team is just having fun, right? Just Canadian tuxedos to the outdoor game, win the outdoor game, go party on Broadway. Just enjoy themselves. And why wouldn't you enjoy yourself after winning back-to-back Stanley Cups while still remaining one of the best teams in the league?

Now, all this talk about the third line, throughout the season, before the season, after they lost those players, now, they haven't promoted Corey Perry, Pat Berune, and PE Belmar to that third line. They have enough players that they don't need to do that. But with those three guys, they have a bottom six line, and a fourth line in this case, with underlying data flirting league best numbers.

Those three guys out of the fourth line, and playing a lot of minutes, have a 76% expected goals in 375 total minutes this season. That's wild.

Number three, the Carolina Hurricanes. In my mind, I felt this team was struggling a little bit. They have 5 wins and an OT loss in their last 6 games, nothing, really, to be concerned about it all. They just keep winning. They are as consistent as any team in the NHL. They have been since the start of the season. They are the class of the East, at least in the regular season.

And they're just like kind of hockey perfection. Yeah, little things like potentially giving up Jesperi Kotkaniemi after spending a lot to get him this summer. Yeah, they don't do everything perfect. But when it's about what's just on the ice, pretty bulletproof, rather.

Number two is the Calgary Flames. They're the one team that's sort of broken into this top three that's sort of stayed the same all year. 12 wins from their last 13 games, and they did get their money's worth on that loss, getting smashed the second half of the back to back on Hockey Night in Canada by the Canucks.

But this team just has it all going right now. They've got a Vezina candidate. They've got a Jack Adams candidate. They've got a Selky candidate. They've maybe got the best line in hockey. They maybe have an MVP candidate, at least at the periphery, in Johnny Gaudreau. They made the biggest deal of the year so far, getting Tyler Toffoli. And that had an immediate impact.

I mean, they just have it all going right now. Calgary, one of the teams of the season, one of the teams to watch, and certainly, they should be respected here as we gear up for the postseason.

But the number one team, the Colorado Avalanche. The Calgary Flames, the Carolina Hurricanes, they are not the Colorado Avalanche, who got to 40 wins in 54 games, the second fewest or tied for the second fewest in NHL history. And they started the season slow.

Colorado is a cut above, man. They're probably going to remain in this top spot through until the rest of the season and through until they meet that adversary in the postseason. Not saying they're going to lose. Not saying they're a shoo in to win. They, like many other teams, have it all to prove.