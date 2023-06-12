Coloradans Warned of Flooding as 'Excessive' Rain Hits Denver Area
Heavy rain fell on parts of Colorado as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned the Denver area to brace for wind gusts and hail on Monday, June 12.
Twitter user @goavs925 said this footage was filmed in southwest Denver on Monday.
A flood watch was in effect for Denver as the NWS warned of “excessive rainfall.”
“Residents in portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Colorado, especially those in low-lying areas more prone to flooding, should be prepared to take action should flooding develop” on Monday, the NWS said. Credit: @goavs925 via Storyful