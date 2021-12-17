Coloradans come together to help those affected by Kentucky tornadoes
Coloradans have come together to help those affected by the tornadoes in Kentucky.
The Bell Centre will be empty for Montreal's game against Philadelphia on Thursday.
Some fans are not happy that their Raptors and Maple Leafs tickets have been cancelled.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
Byron Leftwich played for the franchise and has had championship success in Tampa Bay. But he's hardly alone in the candidate pool.
Baker Mayfield isn't happy with the way the NFL handled the Browns' COVID-19 situation.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Watanabe is arguably the most important Raptors bench player at this time. The stat sheet won't tell you the whole story.
Shaquille O'Neal wants to get in better shape before he turns 50.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
Bills fans channeled their anger into donations in honor of what they saw as a missed call in a close game.
The Leafs went from being outplayed and losing to being outplayed and winning. Last postseason's disaster means management refuse to take the first place standing as proof they've solved all flaws.
"A lot of men aren’t going to be qualified anymore when we get some of these women in there," Cheryl Reeve said on her weekly podcast.
Mercedes contended that F1 race officials didn't follow the rules over the final two laps of the race.
What do current and former NFL players think about Shad Khan finally releasing Meyer back into the wild?
Spezza received a six-game suspension for kneeing Pionk in the head, but with the appeal dragging as long as the suspension, the decision making at the NHL's Department of Player Safety is once again in question.
If the NHL never expanded beyond the Original 6, which current players would still be in the league today?
CLEVELAND (AP) — Case Keenum's expected start for the Browns took an unexpected turn. Cleveland's veteran backup quarterback tested positive Thursday for COVID-19, possibly leaving the team without its top two quarterbacks for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Keenum was slotted to make his second start this season for Baker Mayfield, who tested positive Wednesday as the virus continues to wreak havoc with the Browns an
Vancouver Canucks president and interim general manager Jim Rutherford continues to fill out his front office, naming Stan Smyl his vice president of hockey operations The Canucks (13-15-2) announced the news in a release Thursday, saying the 62-year-old Smyl will work closely with Rutherford on all hockey operations matters, including player personnel decisions and internal operations. Smyl, a former right-winger, played for Vancouver from 1978-91 and went on to work in the team's front office
Martinez has been Nebraska's primary starting QB in all four of his seasons with the Huskers.
Canada's Kali Christ claimed a gold medal in the women's 1,500m race at the ISU Speed Skating Four Continents championship in Calgary on Thursday. The native of Regina posted a 1:57.679 time to finish ahead of Americans Sarah Warren, 2.74 seconds slower, and Jamie Jurak, who finished 4.22 seconds behind the Canadian. It was Christ's second podium in two days, having captured a bronze medal in the women's team sprint event on Wednesday with teammates Lindsey Kent and Carolina Hiller. Team Canada