As the Colonial Pipeline comes back online, Biden asks Americans not to buy more gas than they need
During remarks at the White House on Thursday, President Biden urged Americans not to hoard gasoline now that the Colonial Pipeline has resumed operations after a cyberattack. He also warned gas stations not to engage in price gouging. He said he doesn’t believe the Russian government was involved in the attack, but “we have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did [it] are living in Russia.”