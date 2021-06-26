Colombian President's helicopter struck by bullets

A helicopter carrying Colombia's President Ivan Duque and others was struck by multiple bullets in an attack on Friday, he said in a video message.

The incident took place while the president's helicopter was flying through Colombia's Catatumbo region.

No one was injured in the incident, a spokesman for the presidency said.

"What's clear is that this is a cowardly attack where bullet holes can be seen in the presidential aircraft," Duque said.

The troubled Catatumbo region, on Colombia's border with Venezuela, is home to extensive coca crops, the main ingredient of cocaine.

It is where guerrillas of the leftist National Liberation Army (ELN) operate, former FARC fighters who reject a 2016 peace deal with the government, along with armed criminal groups involved in drug trafficking.

Security personnel have been given clear instructions to find those behind the attack on the helicopter, the president added.