Colombian President meets children rescued from jungle

STORY: Petro and first lady Veronica Alcocer arrived at the central military hospital in Bogota on Saturday morning. They gave gifts to the children and talked to doctors and relatives about the children's health.

The siblings were found on Friday (June 9) in Caqueta province after weeks of searching by the military, indigenous communities and others, and were initially treated by military medics before being transported to a military hospital in the capital Bogota.

The Colombian government said the children are in an "acceptable" state of health and are not yet able to eat but are being hydrated and stabilized.

Their ordeal began in the early hours of May 1, when the Cessna 206 aircraft carrying seven people and traveling between Araracuara airport in Caqueta and San Jose del Guaviare in a neighboring province issued a mayday alert due to engine failure.

Three adults, including the pilot and the children's mother, died in the crash, and their bodies were found inside the plane.