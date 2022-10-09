Colombian police help fix homes wrecked by storm Julia

STORY: Two people were injured, two homes destroyed and more than a hundred damaged, according to Javier Pava Sanchez, General Director of Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management.

Police saw homes with roofs that had been blown away, San Andres Specific Command's Captain Octavio Gutierrez told local media.

Colombia President Gustavo Petro said on social media on Sunday morning that Julia had left "light damage" on the country's Caribbean islands of San Andres and Providencia off the coast of Nicaragua.

Julia was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm as it crossed the central American country of Nicaragua on Sunday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

It is expected to emerge over the Pacific coast by Sunday night before moving north along the coasts of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala on Sunday and Monday, according to the NHC.