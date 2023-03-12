Colombian navy seizes drug sub with two bodies aboard

STORY: 3.6 tonnes of cocaine chlorohydrate were seized during the operation, officials reported.

Authorities said that during the inspection of the vessel, they also found bodies of two dead people along with the drug shipment, as well as two people in poor health condition due to inhalation of toxic fumes from the fuel.

The semi-submersible vehicle, the rescued people, the bodies, and the shipment were escorted by the navy to a port at Tumaco in southwestern Colombia, near the border with Ecuador.

Navy officials said the shipment of drugs was headed to Central America.