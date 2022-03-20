Colombian navy seizes cocaine worth $120 million

STORY: The drugs were found when a speedboat was spotted and pursued by members of Colombia's air force, the navy said in a statement.

After the vessel was followed for several miles by Colombia's navy and the San Andres coast guards, the speedboat was intercepted 121 nautical miles from the San Andres archipelago.

Five men were arrested - three Nicaraguans and two Costa Ricans. The boat was taken to the San Andres Coast Guard Station dock, where officers found 3,287 rectangular parcels inside 132 packages.

Despite decades fighting drug trafficking, Colombia remains one of the world's top producers of cocaine and faces constant pressure from the United States to reduce crops and production of the drug that has long financed Colombia's internal armed conflict.

Further details were not immediately available and Reuters was unable to independently verify the official release.