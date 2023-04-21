Colombian journalist Rafael Moreno: Paying the ultimate price for the truth

Rafael Moreno was a Colombian journalist who regularly exposed corruption and crime in his northern home region of Cordoba. On his Facebook page, Moreno tirelessly denounced embezzlement in public contracts and illegal resource extraction. But he paid the ultimate price for his reporting. Our Bogota correspondent Pascale Mariani travelled to the Cordoba region to pay tribute to him.

In Colombia, a country where the law of silence reigns, Moreno's investigations were followed by more than 50,000 people on Facebook. He also regularly received death threats. Six months ago, he got in touch with the Paris-based investigative consortium Forbidden Stories, telling the group he wanted his investigations to be continued and published if anything happened to him. A few days, later, on October 16, 2022, he was assassinated by a hitman.

For six months, a group of 30 investigative journalists – including from FRANCE 24 – joined forces to take over Moreno's work, in accordance with his wishes. Our team travelled to his home region of Cordoba, which has seen decades of conflict, to find out more about the slain journalist's life, work and legacy.



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Exclusive: Nickel mine in Colombia destroying biodiversity and health

Results of assassinated Colombian journalist Rafael Moreno’s investigations revealed

Forbidden Stories founder on continuing the work of silenced journalists