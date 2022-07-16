Colombian inmates celebrate Pride in prison

STORY: With reggaeton, musical chairs, photoshoots, and a makeup counter, a stage was set for the 42 inmates from the LGBTQ+ community summoned for the occasion at Colombia's largest prison.

“Today we’re celebrating Pride. This is a special moment to defend their rights as a community," said Nicholas Martinez, Accion Interna Foundation's communications chief.

Luisa Fernanda Marz, an inmate, appreciated the mission, saying: “More tolerance and respect because we also have feelings. We are human beings like everyone else. The only difference is our gender.”

More than 1,680 people currently imprisoned in Colombia belong to the LGBTQ+ community.