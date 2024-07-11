Colombia wins chippy game against Uruguay with 10 men, sets up epic final with Argentina

Christian Polanco from The Cooligans Podcast reacts to Colombia's 1-0 win over Uruguay and discusses why Colombia has what it takes to beat Argentina in the Copa América final on Sunday.

Video Transcript

Hey, this is Christian Polanco of the cool games here for Yahoo Sports.

We just watched an incredible game between Colombia and Uruguay.

Colombia advances after playing the entire second half down a man after a very silly elbow to the chest by Daniel Munoz.

This game was incredibly chippy.

This was a pure authentic Copa America combo experience.

This was an intense game.

We saw it on the pitch, we even saw it in the stands after the game.

It was pretty, pretty crazy.

The goal came from uh J Rodriguez assist on a set piece.

This was an incredible game where Uruguay had opportunities, especially Darwin Nunez in the first half, but they couldn't finish any of them.

Colombia in the second half probably should have won this game 23 goals up.

Colombia matches up pretty well with Argentina for this final.

I I mentioned it before.

I think Colombia can win this.

They have a winning streak that they're bringing into this final.

I believe it's now 28 games.

So Argentina, this will be their toughest matchup.

I think Colombia has a, a very deep bench.

I think they have a lot of great defensive players if they can defend like they did against Uruguay, they can do that with 10 men.

Imagine what they can do with 11.

The Copa America final will be held in Miami at hard rock stadium, Colombia Argentina.

Two countries that their second capital is basically Miami.

So it's gonna be any incredible experience.

I imagine it is going to be a wild.

I hope hopefully it doesn't get as wild as what we saw after the Colombia Uruguay.

But you know, both fan bases are incredibly passionate.

This is going to be a final for the ages.