Collin Sexton with a 2 Pt vs. Orlando Magic

Toronto has ended its three-game losing streak, delivering its best performance of the young season against one of the NBA's best teams.
The Golden State Warriors have faced the Northern California rival Sacramento Kings 11 times in their last 17 games including preseason matchups. “That's probably never happened in the history of the NBA,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. Klay Thompson hit a 17-footer with less than a second remaining and the Warriors held off a second-half flurry by Sacramento for a 102-101 win Wednesday night.
The NBA In-Season Tournament is the idea nobody was clamoring for or needed, but it begins this week in Miami and elsewhere on specially designed courts
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although James Harden is a superstar joining a team already loaded with stars, the Los Angeles Clippers' top brass thinks he will thrive in their galaxy. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said Wednesday he isn't sure when Harden will make his debut following the blockbuster trade that brought the 10-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP home to Los Angeles from the Philadelphia 76ers. But Lue believes that when Harden plays alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook this seas
DALLAS (AP) — Grant Williams tied career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 on Wednesday night to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 and seven 3-pointers for Dallas, which led 99-98 with 4:08 left and put it away with 10-2 run. Luka Doncic, who went into play leading the NBA with a 39-point average, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Doncic was 1 for 8 behind the arc. Kyrie Irving missed his second
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 12 rebounds in less than three quarters and the Boston Celtics used a blistering start to pull away from the Indiana Pacers, winning 155-104 on Wednesday night to remain unbeaten. The 155 points was the second-most in a regular-season game in franchise history. One game after blowing out the Wizards in Washington, the Celtics returned home and beat the Pacers even worse, opening a 10-point lead in the first three minutes, making it 20 in the second qu
DETROIT (AP) — Shaedon Sharpe scored 26 of his 29 points in the second half and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 110-101 on Wednesday night. Sharpe, of London, Ont., was forced to pick up his offensive game with Scoot Henderson missing the second half because of sprained right ankle. “They beat up on us in the first half, and I challenged my guys at halftime,” Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “We turned it around and Shaedon was incred
PHOENIX (AP) — Keldon Johnson stripped Kevin Durant and made a contested layup with 1.2 seconds left to give the Spurs their only lead of the game and a 115-114 victory over the stunned Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Spurs, who trailed by as many as 20 points, broke a nine-game losing streak against Phoenix. Johnson had 27 points to lead San Antonio. Playing in his fourth NBA game, top draft pick Victor Wembanyama missed his first five shots before throwing down a sensational dunk in the fin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 24 points for the Minnesota Timberwolves, who delivered the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets their first loss in five games this season with a 110-89 victory Wednesday in the first rematch of their first-round playoff series from last spring. Karl-Anthony Towns added 21 points and eight rebounds and Mike Conley had 17 points on 7-for-9 shooting for the Timberwolves (2-2), who went 26 for 27 from the free-throw line and led from start to finish. Niko
LeBron James scored 35 points and the Lakers mounted a big second-half comeback to hold off the Clippers in overtime, 130-125 on Wednesday.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 23 and Fred VanVleet added 22 points and 11 assists as the Houston Rockets earned their first win of the season, 128-119 over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. The Rockets, who dropped their first three games, led by 18 points in the first half before letting the Hornets get back in it. But Houston used a big run in the third quarter to stretch its lead and withstood a late push by the Hornets for the victory. Houston was up by five points late in the fo
Walter Davis, the former NBA great and star of the University of North Carolina (UNC) basketball team, died on Thursday, according to UNC. Davis was 69.
Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, has a wedding "in the works" with Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife. He wants Michael to be the best man.