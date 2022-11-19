Collin Sexton with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns
Collin Sexton (Utah Jazz) with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns, 11/18/2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Washington Wizards 121-120 on Wednesday night. Alexander scored 30 points in the second half, making nine of his 10 field goals in the final quarters. Kristips Porzingis scored 27 points for Washington, which had its four-game winning streak halted. Bradley Beal, whose jumper with 6.1 seconds remaining gave the Wizards a 120-118 lead,
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. That might not be the case on Sunday night, with both teams unsure of who will line up at wide receiver. The Chiefs (7-2) won't have Mecole Hardman and likely will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the prime-time showdown. Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an abdominal injury. Smith-Schuster remains in concussion protocol after
TORONTO — The past few months have seen an outpouring of Canadian athletes decrying the maltreatment and abuse experienced in their sports. But how many other athletes have been silenced by non-disclosure agreements? And how will those gag orders impact the work of agencies hoping to clean up sport? Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge launched the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) in June, as a one-stop, independent complaint investigator. And the Standing Committee on the St
USA Basketball’s magic number for clinching a World Cup berth is down to one. Langston Galloway and David Stockton each scored 23 points, and moved the Americans to the brink of earning a spot in next year’s World Cup with an 88-81 win over Colombia on Monday night. The Americans improved to 8-2 in qualifying, with two games left — those coming in February, both on the road. There are multiple ways the U.S. can clinch its spot in the 32-team World Cup field, the simplest of them being a win agai
The fastest man on skateboard wheels admits he gave his parents conniptions as a kid racing down the steep streets of Pender Harbour, B.C., earning the nickname "Danger Dane." "Oh yeah, for sure," laughed Dane Hanna, who last week streaked to his second consecutive downhill skateboarding gold medal at the World Skate Games, which took place in San Juan, Argentina. "My mom, at the early stages, was like, 'You shouldn't be doing this, it's dangerous.' But I told her how much I loved the sport and
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 39 saves, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Thursday night. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Philippe Myers also scored for the Lightning. Mikhail Sergachev picked up two assists and has five assists and seven points during a three-game point streak. Kucherov had a power-play goal in the second period and an empty-netter. Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 20
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough was designated for assignment in a series of moves by the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Yarbrough went 3-8 with a 4.50 ERA in 20 games, including nine starts, in 2022. His production has decreased since going a combined 27-12 over his first two seasons in 2018-19. He went 40-31 with a 4.33 ERA in 127 games in five years with the Rays. Reliever JT Chargois and minor league infielder Xavier Edwards were dealt to the Miami Marlins for minor league
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen appreciates still having the unwavering trust of his teammates in leading the Bills offense, despite his recent rash of turnovers. Following two straight losses and throwing six interceptions in his last three outings, Buffalo’s quarterback also understands the only way to maintain their faith, and reduce his troubling interception rate, is by placing more trust in his teammates. Allen, on Wednesday, acknowledged there have been times he has pressed too much
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game at 3:39 in overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night. It was the first multi-goal game for Schultz, who is in his 12th NHL season. The 32-year-old defenseman has three goals this season. Jared McCann also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones had 28 saves. Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin finished with 29 saves. After a sc
Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the influence of Thaddeus Young on his inexperienced Raptors teammates and why he always makes an impact on the floor. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-110 on Friday night in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury. Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. There was no immediate word on the extent of Morant’s injury. Josh Giddy led Oklahoma City with 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams had 16 points, s
Felix Auger-Aliassime's dream of defeating his tennis idol came true on Tuesday. After a loss to Norway's Casper Ruud to open his first career appearance at the season-ending ATP Finals, Auger-Aliassime regained his scorching end-of-season form with a 6-3, 6-4 win over top-seeded Rafael Nadal in round-robin play. "I wasn't sure If I would be here one day or if I could only dream of it," Auger-Aliassime said of defeating the Spanish legend for the first time. "The age difference is huge, and it p
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night. Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists. Martin St. Louis holds the team record with 588. Radek Faksa made it 4-4 with 4:42 left in the third period, picking up the Stars' fourth short-handed goal after stealing the puck from Mikhail Sergachev deep
=On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.
The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set
Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins gave up a big bat to address an area of need on Wednesday, sending slugger Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners for pitchers Erik Swanson and Adam Macko. Hernandez has been an offensive anchor for Toronto in recent seasons and is eligible for free agency after the 2023 campaign. While his power and clubhouse presence will be missed, Atkins was pleased to land a high-leverage reliever in Swanson and a solid prospect in Macko. "No trade is ever ea
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps picked up Canadian defender Karifa Yao in Major League Soccer's re-entry draft on Thursday. The 22-year-old centre back from Montreal came up through CF Montreal's academy and signed a contract with the MLS team in June 2019. He spent the last two seasons on loan to Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC, starting in 53 of 56 appearances and tallying two goals and two assists. Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster says in a release that the six-foot-two,
PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne scored a career-high 29 points, Devin Booker added 27 and the Phoenix Suns easily overcame Stephen Curry’s 50-point night to beat the Golden State Warriors 130-119 on Wednesday. The Suns controlled most of the game despite Curry’s scoring. The eight-time All-Star made 17 of 28 shots, going 7 of 11 from 3-point range. The problem for the Warriors was nobody else was helping. Klay Thompson finished with 19 points but shot just 6 of 17. The Warriors — defending NBA cham
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.
The Canadian Paralympic Committee announced its support of the International Paralympic Committee's decision to suspend all membership rights of the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic Committees until further notice. "Because of the continued war and atrocities in Ukraine, this is the logical next step in reaffirming our message that aggression and war are not acceptable," the CPC said in a statement following Wednesday's decision. The IPC may consider expulsion in accordance with the IPC Constit