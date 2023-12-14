Collin Sexton with the And-1!

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Pascal Siakam can't deny that the Raptors have taken some hard knocks during slump that has seen Toronto lose six of their past seven games. But Siakam says there's a lot more fight left in him and his teammates. "You feel like you're getting knocked down every time you go out there," said Siakam after the Raptors practised at the OVO Atheltic Centre on Tuesday. "It feels like a boxing match where you get knocked down and everything. "You can't see nothing. You're looking for your mout