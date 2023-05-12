College Graduation Joy Overshadowed by Tragic Murders

The Canadian Press

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Politicians across Newfoundland and Labrador have registered their dismay with a decision by Memorial University to extend a ban on the singing of the provincial anthem at convocation ceremonies. Members of the legislature staged a vocal protest on Wednesday by standing in the house of assembly and singing the "Ode to Newfoundland." In the fall of 2022, the university said it would not play the anthem because it omits Labrador and contains outdated language. As well, universit