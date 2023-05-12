College Graduation Joy Overshadowed by Tragic Murders

CBC
Hundreds of Alberta students were among those displaced by wildfires in the past week, though most are now able to resume their education in their own communities. Forty of the 68 Alberta schools that closed due to wildfires have reopened as of Thursday morning, according to Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis. Ellis said on Thursday afternoon that 7,600 students have been able to return to class but 28 schools remain closed. The closures affect just over 6,000 students. Alb