College Football Week 9 - Fitz’s Top Takeaways
Jason Fitz offers up his top takeaways from Week 9 of the 2023 College Football season.
NBA great and popular TV analyst Charles Barkley has urged Ja Morant to focus on basketball and “stay out of trouble” as the Memphis Grizzlies’ star continues to serve a lengthy suspension for incidents involving firearms.
The NBA great and TV analyst bluntly expressed his thoughts on the 2024 presidential race.
The NFL Week 8 notebook tackles C.J. Stroud's hot start, the Panthers backing Bryce Young, Nick Bosa finding his way and more.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama's second career NBA game.
"America, to be honest, I looked and thought, ‘These guys, they’ve got too much peripheral vision.'"
Ronda Rousey has made a surprising return to wrestling, months after what many believe was her final WWE match.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more
Things are getting ugly in Edmonton with the team off to a dismal 1-5-1 start to the season.
There won’t be a shortage of familiar faces for Blue Jays fans when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers square off in the World Series.
The Penguins have not impressed out of the gate, but Thursday's game made their offseason moves look good.
Conor McGregor was as fired up as ever when he vented frustrations with inactivity and shed light on his UFC return timeline and opponent.
The season-ending WTA Finals gets underway on Sunday with world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka in action and aiming to finish the year, as she started it, with a title.
CALGARY — Rasheed Bailey says it was one of the greatest touchdowns of his CFL career. It happened in a game that Winnipeg didn’t need to win, but when Bailey hauled in a tipped pass from starting quarterback Dru Brown and ran into the end zone for a 68-yard score, it provided all the spark the Blue Bombers needed to go on to a 36-13 triumph over the Calgary Stampeders. "That play represents the whole year," said Bailey, who finished the season with six touchdown catches to give him 20 for his f
Cal Clutterbuck addressed the hit after the game, saying he felt awful about what happened to Brannstrom.
A teammate reportedly placed his knee on the Black teenager’s neck, releasing him after he said "I can't breathe."
The longtime Hab played parts of fifteen seasons in Montreal before finishing his career in his native Czechia.
Verstappen has beefed up his security for Sergio Perez’s home race at the high-altitude Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue in Mexico City.
Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson Jr. are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five fantasy football running backs to avoid in lineups in Week 8.
Citing he’s “ready for the next adventure,” Aric Almirola announced Saturday on social media that he will not return to Stewart-Haas Racing following the 2023 season. The 39-year-old is finishing out his sixth season as driver of the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series. Two of his three Cup Series victories […]
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi responded to an early lead in Game 1 of the World Series by striking out the side in a shutdown inning. For the first time this October, Big Game Nate couldn't keep it going. The Texas Rangers right-hander gave up three hits in a span of four batters after striking out four in a row and was on the hook for his first loss after wins in his first four postseason starts this year. Corey Seager's tying two-run homer in the ninth inning left Eovaldi with a no-de