How college football’s 2023 embodied the year in sports

Yahoo Sports columnist Jay Busbee looks back at how college football was the most significant and compelling sport of 2023.

JAY BUSBEE: There's something appropriate about the fact that 2023 began with college football in a moment of complete uncertainty. As the clock struck midnight, an Ohio State field goal attempt that would decide a college football playoff spot was in the air. The kick sailed wide, allowing Georgia to defend its national title.

From the first seconds of 2023 then, college football established itself as the most significant and compelling sport of the year. The NFL drew more viewers, women's college basketball experienced more growth, Major League Soccer drew more worldwide attention but no sport embodied the year's dominant themes, money, celebrity, and controversy, quite like college football.

Washington and Oregon bailing on the dying Pac-12 for the Big Ten. California teams joining the Atlantic Coast Conference. Deion Sanders briefly making Colorado the center of the college football universe, Texas most definitely back. Michigan perhaps, using stolen signals to perhaps buttress its three straight playoff runs.

The entire college football whirlwind led up to the year's most controversial moment, Florida State going undefeated yet being left out of the playoff while two one-loss teams got in. There is no logic whatsoever behind the sport, and that's why America loves it.