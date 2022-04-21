College Baseball Player Tackled by Pitcher After Hitting Home Run in Texas

An investigation was underway after a college baseball player tackled an opponent after he hit a home run at a game in Weatherford, Texas, on Wednesday, April 20.

This footage released by TSRN Sports shows Weatherford College player Owen Woodward throwing his mitt down before charging at a North Central Texas College runner, Josh Phillips, after he batted a home run.

Weatherford College issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon saying they were “shocked and disappointed” at what happened.

“We are completely embarrassed by this incident, and we apologize to North Central Texas College and the fans of WC baseball”.

North Central Texas College said they were investigating the incident along with Weatherford College. Credit: TSRN Sports via Storyful