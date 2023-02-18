College baseball Opening Day Recap
Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Southern Miss all victorious on Opening Day for the college baseball season.
McGriff and Rolen both had great seasons with multiple teams during their careers.
The bizarre incident happened on the ninth hole after Woods outdrove Thomas from the tee-box
Woods is now a billionaire. Take a look at how the five-time Masters champion and PGA Tour legend lives his fabulous life.
Machado signed a 10-year deal with San Diego prior to the 2019 season, but plans to opt out after 2023 – though San Diego could sign him to a new deal.
Pittsburgh beat first baseman Ji-Man Choi in salary arbitration on Friday while Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández and St. Louis pitcher Génesis Cabrera went to the last two hearings of the year. Choi got a raise from $3.2 million to $4.65 million instead of his $5.4 million request in a decision by Jeanne Charles, Allen Ponak and Melinda Gordon, who heard the case a day earlier. The 31-year-old hit .233 with 11 homers and 52 RBIs for Tampa Bay and made $3.2 million, then was traded to the Pirates in November for a minor leaguer.
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war
The NHL hot stove is heating up ahead of the March 3 trade deadline. Here are some of the latest rumors.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Blue Jays radio broadcaster Ben Wagner has been on-site at the team's player development complex for spring training to conduct interviews, gather information and prepare for the upcoming campaign. The pre-season will be the only time he's on the road this year. Sportsnet, the team's radio rightsholder, will not resume on-site radio broadcasts for road games this season and will instead provide remote coverage from its downtown Toronto studio. "I'm very disappointed in the networ
The Eagles' "Tush Push" made the team almost unstoppable in short-yardage situations this past season.
Retired NFL star starred in Super Bowl ad for FanDuel during big game
Joanne Courtney's first major assignment as a curling television broadcaster involved regular overnight work from a studio booth some 10,000 kilometres away from the action. She'll be rinkside for her current gig at the Canadian women's curling championship. Courtney, who won a world title in 2017 as a second with skip Rachel Homan, has joined TSN's broadcast team for the Feb. 17-26 national playdowns in Kamloops, B.C. "I'm most looking forward to taking in all the action," Courtney said. "The f
These 10 prospects shouldn't be going anywhere at the NHL trade deadline.
"Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me," Tom Brady wrote with a video of Patrick Mahomes' seemingly giving a fan the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl LVII win
Kevin Durant made his first appearance with the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, though it will be a longer wait before he actually makes his on-court debut.
Eric Bieniemy is heading to Washington to be the team's offensive coordinator. This is not a great moment for the NFL. In fact, it's embarrassing.
McCarver won the 2012 Frick Award for broadcasting in baseball after 21 years of playing in MLB.
"Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean," the actor said
Scott Rolen will have a St. Louis Cardinals cap on his Hall of Fame plaque and Fred McGriff will not have a team logo. Rolen, a seven-time All-Star third baseman elected last month by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, played for Philadelphia (1996-2002), St. Louis (2002-07), Toronto (2008-09) and Cincinnati (2010-12).
Burnes was one of MLB's top pitchers last season but salary arbitration pits players against their teams.
Two of Canada's most prolific skips will be chasing history at this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts set to begin Friday in Kamloops, B.C. Kerri Einarson and her team out of Gimli, Man., have won the past three women's national curling championships and look to make it four straight. If Einarson is able to win, she'll tie Colleen Jones and her team out of Halifax as the only women's team in the country to have accomplished the feat. "It never gets old wearing the Maple Leaf and we love that