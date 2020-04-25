Colleagues Cheer as Riverside County Deputy Reunited with Family After Recovering from COVID-19

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department lined the parking lot of Loma Linda University Medical Center in Murrieta, California, on Friday, April 24, to cheer as a colleague was reunited with his family after recovering from COVID-19.

The deputies were joined by Murrieta Police Department and Murrieta Fire and Rescue staff.

The discharge of the deputy came as the county set a new single-day record for novel coronavirus deaths, with 12 deaths recorded on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 112.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said on April 17 that 71 employees had tested positive for COVID-19, with nine returning to work after recovering. Earlier in April, two deputies died as a result of the virus within 24 hours, according to the LA Times. Credit: Riverside County Sheriff’s Department via Storyful