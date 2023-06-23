Collapsed Section of I-95 Reopens to Traffic in Philadelphia

Officials in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, reopened a major interstate highway with temporary lanes on Friday, June 23, after a tanker caught fire and caused a partial bridge collapse in the area on June 11.

On June 12, Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration to “expedite the rebuilding of I-95 and cut through the red tape.”

Following the reopening, Shapiro praised his state’s quick actions since the accident.

“Over the past 12 days, the eyes of the country have been on Pennsylvania. We showed them what our grit and determination can accomplish, and we showed them good government in action. Pennsylvania can do big things,” he said.

Footage filmed by Kory Aversa shows the first vehicles driving across the temporary roadway on Friday morning. Philadelphia first responders and construction crews were first to drive over it, local media reported.

According to local media, the new pavement was produced in Eddystone and is made of 100 percent crushed recycled glass.

Pennsylvania transportation secretary Mike Carroll told local media commuters should drive slowly and carefully in the new zones as construction crews will continue working in the area to build a more permanent roadway. Credit: Kory Aversa via Storyful