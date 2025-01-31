Cole Anthony gets the And-1

One high-ranking executive said he'd want to build an offense that best caters to long-term QB success rather than run a Rodgers-tailored offense in Year 1 then require a recalibration of expectations for a makeover in Year 2.
The NBA's leaders in assists, rebounds and East fan votes missed out on All-Star spots.
The league is as rich with talent as it has ever been. Someone was bound to get snubbed. But one stands out above the rest.
The Heat have lowered their asking price for Butler, but Golden State appears hesitant to make a deal.
Straight in, no bounce for McIlroy's ace on the 119-yard 15th hole at Spyglass Hill.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
The Chiefs have two wins this postseason and both have had a controversial call.
The Blue Jays just landed a future Hall of Famer.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
A key component of the MLB Player's Association's history and legacy is its firm stance against a cap.
John Calipari will make his first visit to Rupp Arena on Saturday since leaving Kentucky for Arkansas. His longtime coaching rival wants Big Blue Nation to treat Calipari with respect.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald check in with their fifth mock draft of this cycle, and it's good to be Bryce Young, Dak Prescott and C.J. Stroud.
Scoring has been climbing as of late, but this year the stat inflation has revealed itself in a more subtle way.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
Xavier Worthy is among the players who have greatly enhanced their 2025 fantasy stock during this season's playoffs.
Vincent Goodwill and J.A. Adande react to Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis comments that the team needs another big ahead of the trade deadline after Davis referenced the 2019-2020 championship team as an example of how he plays best as a power forward. They also discuss if the 76ers could trade for Jimmy Butler, before remembering Kobe Bryant on the 5th anniversary of his death.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers an exit interview for the Washington Commanders and Buffalo Bills.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.