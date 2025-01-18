Cole Anthony gets the And-1

Ivey's ankle could be seen bending several degrees the wrong way.
The NFL will play a number of international games next season, including the Colts hosting in Berlin and three games in London.
Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are rewriting the playbook for women's basketball by launching Unrivaled
Round 3 of the men's and women's singles saw some notable names move on with ease — and others fall.
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
With five days left and 163 ballots publicly available, here's where the voting stands.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
Thinking about what approach to take to the quarterback position in 2025 fantasy football? Well, Andy Behrens has some news for you.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
Once again, Jerry Jones is tasked with the decision of hiring a football coach. History suggests that doesn't bode well for the Cowboys.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Buffalo has never been a home underdog in a playoff game.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the possible Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2025 and who might get in, the latest on Roki Sasaki's free agency, another reliever coming off the board, and answer your questions from the BBQ Mailbag.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew takes an early look at how the top of draft boards could play out at each position next season.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.