Cole Anthony with a 2-pointer vs the Washington Wizards

Brady threw four touchdown passes in the only half he needed to play and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on to rout the Lions 47-7 Saturday, sealing a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a tiebreaking jumper with 1.4 seconds left and finished with 24 points, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder hold off a furious rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win their season opener 109-107 Saturday night.The Thunder led by 13 with 1:50 to go, but Miles Bridges spurred Charlotte with 11 of his 14 points in the final 1:06 — including a trio of 3s in the last 25 seconds. His final 3 tied it at 107 with 10.3 seconds left.Gilgeous-Alexander then took the inbound pass, brought the ball up the floor and pulled up from 23 feet to drain a contested jumper over Caleb Martin from the top of the key.George Hill was 8 of 9 from the field and finished with 21 points, and Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort each had 15 points for the Thunder after their first scheduled game against the Rockets was postponed earlier in the week.Terry Rozier, who had 42 points on 10 3-pointers in Charlotte’s loss to the Cavaliers to open the season, had 19 points to lead the Hornets, but his desperation heave at the buzzer fell short.P.J. Washington added 18 points and rookie LaMelo Ball scored 13 points off the bench.Ball was held scoreless in the NBA regular season debut against the Cavaliers but scored nine in the first quarter Saturday, including two 3s. He later got a floater to fall from 13 feet and added a dunk off a steal, finishing the first half 5 of 6 from the floor for 13 points to give the Hornets a 59-57 lead at the break. However, he did not score in the second half, missing all four shots from the field.TIP-INSThunder: Outrebound the Hornets 54-47 behind 13 boards from Al Horford.Hornets: Bismack Biyombo started at centre for Cody Zeller, who is out at least four weeks after breaking a bone in his left hand in the team's season-opening loss at Cleveland.UP NEXTThunder: Will host the Jazz on Monday night in their home opener.Hornets: Will be tested as they host Kevin Durant and the Nets in a back-to-back at home Sunday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Reed, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Trae Young scored eight straight points down the stretch and finished with 36 points as the Atlanta Hawks beat the Memphis Grizzlies 122-112 Saturday night.Kevin Huerter added 21 points for the Hawks, who won their second straight. De’Andre Hunter finished with 15 points and rookie Nathan Knight added 14 points, going 4 of 5 from the field and 2-for-3 shooting from 3-point range.Ja Morant led Memphis with 28 points and seven assists, and Kyle Anderson finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Dillon Brooks added 19 points before fouling out in the closing seconds.Huerter said the goal was to stop the Grizzlies’ transition game and keep them out of the paint, where they are one of the best teams in the league.“For the most part, I think we did a pretty good job at that. We tried to turn a lot of them into shooters,” Huerter said, later adding: “Trying to keep them out of the paint, and we did our thing offensively.”The game was a showdown between two of the league’s top young point guards in Young and Morant, both of whom had big season-openers. Young had 37 points in the Hawks’ 124-104 win at Chicago, while Morant scored a career-high 44 in a home loss to San Antonio.Young, who was limited to 12 points in the first half, scored 10 points in the final 2:40 against the Grizzlies, starting with the eight straight to keep Memphis from overtaking Atlanta.“I think shots just went down,” Young said of the second half. “I was getting some really good looks in that first half. Shots just weren’t going in. For all of us. … I think we got the rust off (in the first half) and played really well as far as scoring throughout the rest of the game.”The young guards carried their teams through the first half, with the Hawks also getting an early burst from Huerter, who had 13 points at the break, hitting all five of his shots.The Hawks held a 58-56 lead at the half.“We’re both young talents trying to be the face of the league,” Morant said. “We’ve played against each other many times. ... The sky’s the limit for (Young).”TIP-INSHawks: Split a pair of preseason games against the Grizzlies in Memphis. …Starting frontline player Danilo Gallinari did not play due to a left foot contusion. … Knight, who signed a two-way contract with the Hawks after a four-year career at William & Mary, scored his first NBA points in the first quarter.Grizzlies: Reserve G De’Anthony Melton was a late scratch Saturday morning due to health and safety protocols. “In terms of a return date, I’m new to this process,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said, adding: “We don’t have a firm timeline yet. It’s to be determined.” ... Kyle Anderson reached 2,000 career points in the first quarter. … Morant reached 500 assists in the second quarter.INJURY KNOWLEDGE: When asked about the availability of certain Hawks injured players, coach Lloyd Pierce candidly said he can only coach the ones available. And that’s how he approaches it.“I never pretend to know about injuries,” the Hawks coach said. “I’ve never sustained an injury in my life, so I don’t pretend to know what an ACL or and MCL or anything else or foot or ankle. I don’t know anything about it, so I don’t try to pretend to know.”UP NEXTHawks: Play their home opener against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.Grizzlies: Begin the first road trip of the season on Monday in Brooklyn against the Nets.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsClay Bailey, The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Third-string quarterback C.J. Beathard threw three touchdown passes, Jeff Wilson ran for 183 yards, and the San Francisco 49ers dealt a brutal blow to the Arizona Cardinals' playoff hopes by defeating them 20-12 on Saturday. Beathard was making his first start since 2018 and was 1-9 as a starting quarterback before he was pressed into action against the Cardinals because of injuries to Jimmy Garoppolo and Nick Mullens. The 27-year-old wasn't amazing but avoided big mistakes. He completed 13 of 22 passes for 182 yards, Wilson earned hard yards on the ground and the 49ers came up with two big defensive stops late in the fourth quarter, including Ahkello Witherspoon's interception of Kyler Murray's pass in the end zone. The Cardinals (8-7) no longer control their own destiny in the playoff race. If the Chicago Bears win their final two games, they will reach the playoffs because of a tiebreaker over the Cardinals. Arizona started the day positioned as the No. 7 and final team in the NFC playoff field, but the game was a struggle from the outset. The 49ers (6-9) pulled ahead 14-6 in the third quarter on Beathard’s 9-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk. Arizona scored its first and only touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Kenyan Drake jumped on top of a pile and stretched his arm just far enough for a 1-yard touchdown. Murray couldn’t connect with DeAndre Hopkins on the 2-point conversion and the 49ers still led 14-12. The Cardinals' next offensive drive stalled at their 35 when they went for it on fourth-and-2. Another Murray-to-Hopkins attempt couldn't connect and the 49ers took over on downs. A couple of plays later, Juszczyk caught his second touchdown of the day, this one on a 1-yard toss from Beathard with 8:36 left in the fourth. Following the touchdown, San Francisco's Robbie Gould missed a crucial extra point that kept it a one-possession game at 20-12. He also missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt with 1:05 left. But the 49ers overcame those mistakes and held on for the win. The 49ers were already eliminated from the playoff race one year after playing in the Super Bowl, but they appeared plenty motivated. They had several big hits on defence and pushed the pile on several Wilson runs. The Cardinals had a promising opening drive that bogged down in the red zone and ended up settling for a 3-0 lead after a 27-yard field goal by Mike Nugent. It was a common theme for Arizona, which moved the ball at times, but couldn't hit on enough big plays downfield. San Francisco took a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter on a 21-yard pass from Beathard to Wilson and the 49ers took a 7-6 advantage into halftime. Murray completed 31 of 50 passes for 247 yards, no touchdowns and the late interception. Hopkins, the NFL's leading receiver coming into the game, had eight catches for 48 yards. FINDING FITZ Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald had six catches for 28 yards on Saturday. The 37-year-old has caught at least 50 passes in 17 straight seasons, which is an NFL record. INJURIES 49ers: DB K'Waun Williams (knee/shin) left the game in the first half. ... OL Justin Skule (knee) left the game and was listed as questionable. Cardinals: LB Haason Reddick (hamstring) left the game in the first quarter, but returned early in the second quarter. He leads the team with 12 1/2 sacks this season. ... RB Chase Edmonds (hip) left the game in the first half and didn't return. ... TE Dan Arnold was evaluated for a concussion. ... Murray was shaken up on the final offensive play of the game and gingerly walked off the field. UP NEXT The 49ers play their final “home” game of the year in Arizona against the Seahawks. The Cardinals travel to face the L.A. Rams in the season finale. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL David Brandt, The Associated Press
EDMONTON — Dylan Cozens scored a hat trick and had three assists in Canada's 16-2 win over Germany to open the world junior men's hockey championship Saturday. Dawson Mercer, Philip Tomasino, Alex Newhook and Peyton Krebs each scored twice for the host country. Kaiden Guhle, Ryan Suzuki, Jakob Pelletier, Thomas Harley and Connor McMichael also scored for Canada. John Peterka and Florian Elias countered for the Germans in front of Rogers Place devoid of spectators because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine German players were isolating in hotel rooms Saturday because of positive tests for the virus upon arrival in Edmonton. Germany played 14 skaters — nine forwards and five defencemen — for a second game in as many days after falling 5-3 to Finland on Christmas Day. Canada exploited defensive and goaltending mistakes by the fatigued Germans in Saturday's lone Pool A game. Canada's 16 goals in a single tournament game was two back of the record of 18 set in both 1985 and 1986. The defending champions face Slovakia (1-0) on Sunday. Jonas Gahr replaced German starter Arno Tiefensee after one period and allowed 12 goals on 33 shots. Tiefensee gave up four goals on 11 shots following a 45-save outing versus Finland the previous day. Canada's Devon Levi stopped eight of nine shots over two periods for the win. Dylan Garand played the third turning away five of six. Sweden opened Pool B with a 7-1 thumping of Austria on Saturday. The top four teams in each pool advance to the Jan. 2 quarterfinals, followed by semifinals Jan. 4 and the medal games Jan. 5. Canada overwhelmed Germany scoring seven times on Gahr in Saturday's second period. The Canadians' goal celebrations muted as the score became lopsided. German captain Tim Stuetzle had the energy, however, to check Bowen Byram over the boards and into Canada's team bench toward the end of the period. Krebs scored Canada's fourth in the dying seconds of the first period. Germany argued the clock had expired, but officials ruled Krebs scored a power-play goal at 19:59. Gahr and Tiefensee both misplaying the puck behind the German net led to a pair of Canadian goals, including Mercer's wraparound short-hander in the first period. McMichael also scored a short-handed goal in the third period. Canada's Braden Schneider was ejected before the game was nine minutes old. The defenceman's shoulder check caught Jan-Luca Schumacher's head for a major penalty and game misconduct. Three Germans are eligible to leave quarantine Sunday followed by another five on Tuesday. One player is in isolation until the day before the tournament ends Jan. 5. Canadian captain Kirby Dach is sidelined for the tournament because of a wrist injury sustained in a pre-tournament against Russia. Head coach Andre Tourigny will alternate the captaincy between Byram and Cozens with McMichael a full-time alternate. Byram wore the C on Saturday. The loss of Dach also meant reshuffling Canada's forward lines. Cozens shifted to the wing of Newhook and left-winger Dylan Holloway. McMichael was promoted to top-line centre. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2020. The Canadian Press
Now this is a week NFL fans can truly celebrate.First off, it appears the league will complete the 2020 portion of the schedule on time and with no cancellations. Secondly, there are only two games in Week 16 that have no post-season implications.Plus, there's pro football on four straight days, starting with New Orleans clinching the NFC South by beating Minnesota 52-33 as Alvin Kamara tied the NFL record with six touchdowns rushing. The weekend concludes with the AFC East champion Bills — how sweet that must sound in Western New York — getting a chance to stomp on their tormentors, the Patriots on Monday night.“This week is what all of that’s about,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says. “It’s to get to this point, being a championship opportunity, continuing to pose each game that we play as a championship opportunity so we’re practicing that mentality so that when we get here, we do exactly that again. So hopefully, all of the lessons stick, and we carry on.”Los Angeles Rams (9-5) at Seattle (10-4)The Seahawks will clinch their first NFC West title since 2016 with a victory. It would be the fifth division title for Seattle since Carroll’s arrival in 2010.“We have finished well in our season,” he says. “We finished with a lot of good wins at the end of the year, and this is another opportunity to demonstrate that we get it and we know what we’re doing. Philosophically, we’re tight and connected, and that we can go out and perform like we’re capable against a really great football team. So nothing changes.”The Rams have won five of their past six against Seattle while averaging nearly 32 points per game, and would clinch a third playoff berth in four seasons under Sean McVay with a win. But they come off a stinker of a loss to the Jets.Saints 52, Vikings 33, FridayKamara became the first player since 1929 to score six touchdowns on the ground in one game in the Saints' victory that gave them a fourth consecutive division crown. At 11-4, they still have a shot at the top overall NFC seed.Kamara scored on runs of 40, 1, 5, 6, 7 and 3 yards as he equaled the achievement of Hall of Famer Ernie Nevers. Kamara rushed for 155 yards.Minnesota (6-9) was eliminated from contention.Indianapolis (10-4) at Pittsburgh (11-3)Lots riding here, too.The Steelers, the first team to lose three straight following an 11-0 start since the 1969 Rams, still win the AFC North by beating the Colts or a loss by Cleveland to the Jets. Pittsburgh has won six in a row in this series, but these Steelers are reeling. They do have a sack in an NFL-record 71 straight games and have sacked Philip Rivers 15 times during seven games while he played for the Chargers.Indianapolis has won five of six and can earn a post-season berth with a victory and a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. Rivers needs one touchdown pass to tie Dan Marino (420) for fifth on the career list. Rivers has had two or more TD passes in five straight games.Tennessee (10-4) at Green Bay (11-3)The Titans need a win to clinch a playoff berth for a third time in four seasons. Tennessee also can clinch with a loss by either Baltimore or Miami. The Titans grab their first AFC South title since 2008 with a win and a loss by the Colts.Tennessee is 3-0 against the NFC North this season. In NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, it has a prime weapon. Henry has a career-high 1,679 yards rushing and 15 touchdown runs. He's the fourth player in NFL history to run for 1,500 yards and 15 TDs in back-to-back seasons.The Packers already have clinched the NFC North and earn the conference's top seed and only bye with a win while the Rams beat or tie Seattle. Aaron Rodgers has thrown an NFL-leading 40 TD passes with only four picks, while his main target, Davante Adams, has 14 TD catches.Atlanta (4-10) at Kansas City (13-1)Not only are the Chiefs division champs for the fifth successive season, they could match the Packers (2011) for the best regular season by a reigning Super Bowl champion. A win gives them the coveted AFC opening-round bye.The Chiefs also could tie the longest regular-season win streak in franchise history with their 10th straight. Kansas City has never won 14 games in a season.While Matt Ryan completed passes to 11 receivers against the Bucs, his main target with Julio Jones hobbled is Calvin Ridley. The 49ers (6-9) pulled ahead 14-6 in the third quarter on Beathard’s 9-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk.Miami (9-5) at Las Vegas (7-7), SaturdayAs the Raiders have plunged almost out of playoff contention, Miami has compiled some impressive numbers. Last year the Dolphins allowed an NFL-worst 30.9 points per game. This season they’re allowing 18.4 per game, the league’s lowest average. The Dolphins have a takeaway in 20 consecutive games, the NFL’s longest active streak. Cornerback Xavien Howard leads the league with nine interceptions, more than nine teams, and Miami has allowed 16 TDs passing after giving up a league-high 39 last year.The Raiders are 2-5 at home in their first year in Las Vegas and can tie a franchise record for home losses in a season with a sixth. They've lost four of five following a 6-3 start and will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a Ravens win.Cleveland (10-4) at New York Jets (1-13)Now that the Jets have their victory, and presumably blew their chance for the top overall draft pick, can they pull off another mammoth upset? Cleveland, which won at the Meadowlands last Sunday vs. the Giants, has numerous scenarios to get into the post-season on Sunday, but must win.The Browns are on the verge of their first playoff appearance since 2002, the NFL’s current longest drought. Their 10 wins under first-year coach Kevin Stefanski match the franchise’s most since its 1999 expansion return.New York Giants (5-9) at Baltimore (9-5)The Giants barely hang on to playoff hopes, and Baltimore likely needs to win out — and still might be left out. Look for the Ravens to run the ball, having rushed for at least 100 yards in 37 straight games, tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history, and to be ballhawks: Baltimore leads the league with 25 forced fumbles and ranks second with 12 fumble recoveries.New York hopes to have Daniel Jones back at quarterback.Carolina (4-10) at Washington (6-8)A win in his first game coaching against the team he led to the 2015 NFC title — and which fired him in 2019 — would give Washington's Ron Rivera the NFC East crown if the Giants lose to Baltimore. But the headlines rarely have been good out of D.C., and this week quarterback Dwayne Haskins was fined $40,000 and stripped of his captaincy for violating league COVID-19 protocols.The Panthers have lost eight of their past nine. On Monday, they fired general manager Marty Hurney, who could wind up in Washington.Philadelphia (4-9-1) at Dallas (5-9)Both NFC East teams are hanging on in hopes Washington slumps, though the loser here can't make the post-season —which, given their records shouldn't even be in the conversation.A Cowboys loss will mean their first losing record in NFC East games since 2011. Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts has given the offence a boost in his two starts.Buffalo (11-3) at New England (6-8), Monday nightThe division-champion Bills can be the first AFC East foe to sweep New England in a season since the Jets and Dolphins did it in 2000. The 19 straight seasons without losing both games to a divisional opponent is an NFL record. The Bills last swept the Patriots in 1999.“To go against a division opponent and be able to beat them both times, that’s a big deal,” Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said. “I guess this year’s the year of breaking streaks or whatever. So I hope that’s the case.”Chicago (7-7) at Jacksonville (1-13)Jacksonville has lost 13 in a row, tying the longest skid in team history. The Jaguars have allowed at least 24 points in each of those 13 games, an NFL record.While the Jaguars now are in position for the top overall draft pick (Trevor Lawrence?), the Bears still can make the post-season with wins in their final two games.Denver (5-9) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)Not much to recommend this game except the opportunity to watch Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert. LA has won two in a row and Herbert's rapid maturing on the NFL level is encouraging.Denver has had one of the most injured rosters all season, and now gets to see former star defensive back Chris Harris Jr on the other side.Cincinnati (3-10-1) at Houston (4-10)The Bengals looked like a professional team in handling Pittsburgh on Monday night after losing five straight. Unfortunately, the development of top overall draft pick Joe Burrow was curtailed by his midseason knee injury, but the future looks less stark than in Houston.While QB Deshaun Watson is having a solid enough season, the Texans are one of the NFL's biggest disappointments and are searching for a new head coach.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
Marveling once again, Stephen Curry made 105 straight 3-pointers from the same baseline spot to finish practice Saturday leading into Golden State's game Sunday game at Chicago.The Warriors said they captured the final 103 on video at the Bulls' practice facility. Curry's shots were counted by his longtime shooting man, assistant Bruce Fraser, and coach Steve Kerr only heard about his shooting star afterward. Curry finally missed, then pumped his arms and yelled in delight.“I think his previous record was 77. That’s insane,” Kerr said. “I don't know if the Guinness Book of World Records still exists. That was one of my favourite books growing up. If it still exists that should go in the book, because we have video evidence now apparently.”You bet, two-time MVP Curry can still dazzle day after day at age 32 and at the start of his 12th NBA season. With his next made 3, Curry will have 2,500 for his career — joining only Ray Allen and Reggie Miller to reach that mark.“It was SO amazing — 105 3s in a row. I knew it could be special around 30. Just amazing," Fraser said by text, then added: "There wasn’t anything about the one he missed. I was actually more focused on just delivering good passes. I was nervous! Haha. Yes, lots of swishes.”Draymond Green didn't witness the all-out downpour, but he is plenty confident in Curry's count.“I have zero doubt that he did it. I don't need to watch a video to see how they went in, any of that,” Green said. “As I've always said, obviously the greatest shooter I think to ever play this game. As great as that is, I can't sit here and act like, ‘Oh, I’m surprised.' It's just not really surprising to me. It's such an incredible thing but I'm sorry, Steph, it doesn't really get me up out of my seat that he hit 105 in a row, ‘cause if you said anyone's going to hit 105 3s in a row, my guess would be Steph. He's capable of it. Anything with shooting the basketball he's capable of doing it."It's dope, super dope.”Curry said during training camp he would like to stay with the Warriors for good. He was due to make $43 million this season — his salary is expected to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic — and nearly $45.8 million in 2021-22.Kerr said Curry got on a record roll and just kept shooting.“So he choked and couldn't make the 106th one,” Kerr joked. “I guess he just didn't have it in him. It's very disappointing. I guarantee you he didn't stop. If you've made 105 in a row you keep going. I'm pretty sure he missed and just wasn't up to the challenge."Green is listed as questionable for Sunday to make his season debut as he works back from a right foot injury.“I want to," Green said of playing. "I just got to get my wind back, my body feels amazing.”___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJanie McCauley, The Associated Press