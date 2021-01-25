Cole Anthony with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Cole Anthony (Orlando Magic) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/24/2021
CALGARY — The Toronto Maple Leafs enjoyed puck luck scoring three goals off deflections in a 3-2 win Sunday over the host Calgary Flames. Wayne Simmonds scored his first goal as a Maple Leaf, Jake Muzzin earned his first of the season and Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto (5-2-0) in an afternoon matinee. Toronto defenceman Morgan Reilly assisted on three goals, Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell turned away 31 of 33 shots for his second win in as many starts this season. The Maple Leafs played their seventh game in 12 days after travelling Saturday to Calgary. Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm countered for the Flames (2-1-1), who were coming off a five-day break without a game. Jacob Markstrom turned away 29 of 32 shots in the loss. Two Toronto goals caromed off Flames bodies and another off a Leaf skate. "It was a pretty ugly game to be honest for us," Matthews said. "I think there was a lot of things we could have done better. "Obviously a couple of solid, lucky bounces that went our way." Matthews returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday's 4-2 win over the visiting Edmonton Oilers with a hand injury. "I'll obviously have to take care of it in the next couple of weeks, but it feels a lot better and feels more than good enough to play and good enough to go out there and contribute," Matthews said. Down 3-2, Calgary pulled Markstrom for an extra attacker with 1:49 remaining. The Flames also called a timeout with 37 seconds to play, but couldn't produce the equalizer. "That's hockey. Bounces go each way throughout a game," Monahan said. "We've got to clean up a few areas and I think we've got to be around their net a little bit more to get those bounces." Campbell appeared to be in some pain in the final minute after Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk landed on him in a goal-mouth scrum. "I was just really focused on trying to get out of this place with two points," Toronto's goalie said. Both teams scored one power-play goal on four chances. With Tkachuk providing a screen, Lindholm's wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle beat Campbell short side for a power-play goal at 6:33 of the third period. Matthews was in the slot waiting for a play to develop when the puck deflected off him and Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson for the eventual game winner at 2:42. Simmonds, who signed with Toronto as a free agent in October, earned his 500th career NHL point and gave the Leafs a 2-1 lead late in the second period. Simmonds was parked in front of Markstrom when what appeared to be his between-the-legs backhand pass deflected off the inside of his right skate for a power-play goal 32 seconds before the second-period buzzer. Calgary drew even at 1-1 when Monahan on Campbell's right had time to bank his own rebound off the goaltender's back and into the net at 12:53. Muzzin's long snapshot from just inside the blue-line deflected off Flames forward Dominik Simon and by Markstrom's glove at 7:16 of the first period. "We had some unlucky bounces, but I think we're playing good," Markstrom said. "If you keep working hard in practice, and keep working hard in games and doing the right things, hopefully these bounces are going to stop. Just got to work a little bit harder and create your own luck." Marner circling down low fed the puck up to Muzzin to collect his 300th career NHL point in his 307th game with the assist. Toronto defenceman T.J. Brodie, who was a Flame for a decade before signing with Toronto in the off-season, faced his former club for the first time Sunday. After a gentle schedule to open their season, the Flames will play at least every second day for two weeks, including back-to-back road games in Winnipeg next week against the Jets. The Maple Leafs remain in Calgary for Tuesday's rematch before heading to Edmonton on a four-game road trip. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel scored the 100th goal of his NHL career with less than two minutes remaining, rallying the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night. Guentzel’s goal at 18:29 was his second of the season. Pittsburgh trailed 2-1 entering the third period, before Jared McCann and Guentzel scored in the final 20 minutes, extending the Penguins' win streak to four games after two opening losses. It was Pittsburgh’s fourth straight comeback win, tying the longest such streak in franchise history. The Penguins have had four straight comebacks six times. Bryan Rust also scored and Tristan Jarry made 20 saves for the Penguins, who started 4-0 at home for the first time since the 2013-14 season. Colin Blackwell and Ryan Strome scored for the Rangers, who held a 3-1 lead against Pittsburgh on Friday before losing in a shootout. Igor Shesterkin stopped 16 shots for the Rangers. Guentzel’s slap shot from the top of the circle beat Shesterkin between the pads for the game-winner. McCann tied the game at 2-all just 2:26 into the third period when he threw a shot at the net from the side wall that fluttered over Shesterkin’s shoulder. Blackwell opened the scoring for the Rangers at 16:36 of the first period. Blackwell, who replaced Brendan Lemieux on the fourth line, deflected an Adam Fox point shot between Jarry’s pads. Fox extended his point streak to four games with his assist. Rust tied the game at 11:24 of the second and extended his point streak to five games. He took a lead pass from Sidney Crosby and beat Shesterkin between the pads on a breakaway. Strome put the Rangers back in front at 17:17 of the second. Jacob Trouba put the initial shot on goal from the slot, and Strome flipped the rebound over Jarry from the top of the crease. Artemi Panarin has points in four consecutive games. UP NEXT Pittsburgh, which closed a four-game homestand, travels to Boston on Tuesday for the start of a four-game road trip. The New York Rangers continue a four-game road trip Tuesday at Buffalo. The Rangers will host Pittsburgh for a two-game set on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 at Madison Square Garden. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Tom Brady's signing with the Buccaneers as a free agent last winter spawned hope that brighter days were ahead for a once-downtrodden franchise. To deliver on that hope, Brady needed some relentless play from Tampa Bay's defence. “We played like our life depended on it,” Jason Pierre-Paul said Sunday after the Bucs forced two more turnovers and sacked Aaron Rodgers five times to key a 31-26 victory that sends Brady to an unprecedented 10th Super Bowl. And Tampa Bay to its first since the 2002 season. Keeping the core of an improved defence together was critical, too, in going from 7-9 last season to making the playoffs for the first time in 13 years. And then getting to back to the NFL title game for the first time since those 2002 Bucs won it all. In the days after luring Brady from New England, Bucs general manager Jason Licht placed the franchise tag on linebacker Shaquil Barrett and re-signed Pierre-Paul and tackle Ndamukong Suh — moves coach Bruce Arians felt were also necessary to give the team a chance to be special this season. Barrett had three sacks and Pierre-Paul had two Sunday, when Tampa Bay showed the success it had against Rodgers during a 38-10 rout of the Packers in the regular season was no fluke. In the earlier game, the Bucs sacked the Green Bay star four times and intercepted him twice, returning one for a touchdown and the other to the Packers 2. “Shaq played great. I played great,” Pierre-Paul said. “We both knew we had to have big games to make it work.” A week after forcing four turnovers in Tampa Bay’s divisional round victory over Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, Sean Murphy-Bunting’s interception set up a touchdown just before halftime. Devin White scooped up a fumble to set up another TD that put the Bucs up 28-10 in the third quarter. The Packers came back, but the defence forced Green Bay to settle for a field goal with just over two minutes remaining and trailing by eight points. Rodgers never got the ball back. Safety Jordan Whitehead, who forced the fumble that White recovered to set up Brady’s third TD pass, sat out the fourth quarter after leaving with a shoulder injury. He said it was difficult watching the Packers chip away at the lead, but he never doubted his teammates would finish the job. For one, he was confident the defence would either hold Green Bay to a field goal or stop a 2-point conversion if Rodgers got them into the end zone on the Packers' final drive. And he was confident the Brady-led offence would not give the Packers' offence another chance. “We still had a lot of hope. I never doubted them,” Whitehead said. “I think coming into this game we had the confidence coming off last week as underdogs. Being underdogs again just put a chip on our shoulder,” Whitehead added. “A big thing that we’ve been working on all year is getting turnovers, and we’re making it happen.” The Bucs have seven takeaways in three games this post-season, and the Brady-led offence has converted them into six touchdowns. Murphy-Bunting has an interception in each of the victories. White has an interception and two fumble recoveries since returning from sitting out the team's wild-card victory over Washington after testing positive for the coronavirus. “We knew there is no better time to be great. There is no better time to be the defence that we want to be than right now, so we just took the challenge,” Barrett said. “We knew our offence was going to do what they needed to do. When we need help, they bail us out. When they need help, we bail them out.” ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Fred Goodall, The Associated Press