Colder with spotty rain and snow
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a series of weather warnings as a frontal system brings wind and snow to parts of British Columbia. The weather office says high winds are anticipated along the North Coast, while snow is falling on Vancouver Island, in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, as well as parts of B.C.'s Interior. In Metro Vancouver, up to about five centimetres of snow is forecast, which Environment Canada warns will cause reduced visibility and slushy or slippery road con
State wildlife biologists are studying populations of the animals in the western part of the state.
Monitor the forecast and prepare to adjust your plans as three systems promise a busy weekend across Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Maritime provinces. It says parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and almost all of Prince Edward Island could see heavy winds and rain. It says southern and northeastern New Brunswick could get up to 50 millimetres of rain along with wind gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour starting Sunday evening until late Monday. The weather agency says Nova Scotia could also see wind reaching up to 100 kilometres per hour on Monday, althoug
A risk for thunderstorms will push through Ontario on Saturday evening before giving way to lake-effect snow on Monday
Thousands of dead fish washed up in northern Japan across a stretch of more than a kilometre-long beach, according to local media. (Dec. 8)
The “large” species was found in traps in a boulder cave, researchers said.
Cold air and moisture will bring some early-season snow to some low-elevation communities on Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver on Saturday
Cooling off in the turquoise waters of a tropical resort feels rather less appealing this Christmas in the wake of two fatal shark attacks in as many weeks. Newlywed Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, from Massachusetts, was killed while paddleboarding with her husband off the coast of Nassau on Monday, while in Mexico, a 26-year-old mother lost her life to a bull shark while swimming with her daughter, five, off Melaque Bay, Cihuatlán.
An unusual December risk for thunderstorms creeps up in southern Quebec before late-weekend snow pushes into eastern areas of the province
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a series of warnings and advisories as a frontal system that could bring Metro Vancouver its first snowfall this winter nears the British Columbia coast. It says in a special weather statement that Metro Vancouver could see up to four centimetres of snow accumulating on Saturday in higher elevations such as the North Shore and Burnaby Mountain, although wet snow is forecast at sea level. Environment Canada also says up to 10 centimetres of snow is possib
It could be the end of Canmore's feral rabbit saga. After more than a decade of active battle against the bunnies, the mountain town isn't paying contractors to cull the once domestic animals in 2024 — because they're gone. The Town of Canmore has spent about $600,000 over the years for a private contractor to comb the town to find the non-native rabbits, trap and euthanize them. But that's not what ultimately nipped the prolific population in the bud. An outbreak of rabbit haemorrhagic disease
Researchers said the unique animal is only the fifth species of its kind.
Stay home if possible and use extreme caution if travelling as snowfall and high winds combine to produce near-zero visibility across Manitoba
A large and dangerous tornado was confirmed in Montgomery County near Clarksville, Tennessee, according to National Weather Service. CNN meteorologist Elisa Raffa explains.
It only happens a few times in a season but lower mainland snow is happening this weekend. Find out how much and how long the chilly temperatures will last. Details with meteorologist Jaclyn Whital.
Draft regulations are expected to be published for comment in mid-2024, with the final rules projected to come into effect in 2025.
Wild animal rehabilitation organizations claim California officials are hassling their operations after decades of cooperation. The state denies it.
BANFF, Alta. — An independent review into a prescribed fire that led to evacuations near a popular tourist town in Banff National Park has made a series of recommendations to try to prevent it from happening again. The review, which was released by Parks Canada this week, was ordered by the federal agency after the May 2023 fire northeastof Banff, Alta., went out of control when there was a shift in wind direction and speed. The fire didn't pose an immediate threat to the town, but it required s
Over 100 animals –- both living and dead -– have been taken from a roadside zoo in western Virginia, according to court documents, as part of what state authorities are calling a criminal investigation. One search warrant executed Wednesday at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County shows that 89 living animals were seized, while another 28 deceased animals were removed, The Roanoke Times reported. The office of Attorney General Jason Miyares is conducting the investigation, with help from the Virginia State Police.