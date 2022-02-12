Colder days ahead.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The death of former major leaguer Jeremy Giambi was a suicide, the office of the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner said Friday. Giambi, 47, died Wednesday at his parents' home in suburban Claremont. The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to the coroner's online case records. A brother of five-time All-Star Jason Giambi, Jeremy Giambi spent six seasons in the major leagues as an outfielder and first baseman with Kansas City (1998-99), Oakland (2000-02), Phi
BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res
BEIJING — FRIENDLY FOES Canada's Eliot Grondin was making it look easy. He cruised through seeding and his next three races without ever trailing to book his spot in the men's snowboard cross final. His only true challenge came in the form of a dear friend who pushes him to be better. The 20-year-old product of Ste-Marie, Que., and Austria's Alessandro Hammerle – eight years his elder – certainly pushed themselves in the final. The Canadian trailed but gave chase and almost caught up to his frie
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bones Hyland scored 22 points, Nikola Jokic had 21 and the Denver Nuggets beat New York 132-115 on Tuesday night, sending the Knicks to a fourth consecutive loss and the 10th in their last 12 games. JaMychal Green and Will Barton added 20 points apiece and Aaron Gordon had 19 for Denver, which has won successive games after losing three in a row. It was their ninth win in a row against the Knicks and 14th straight against New York in Denver. Julius Randle had 28 points for t
The NBA says Raptors Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet will compete in all-star competitions on Saturday. Barnes will compete in the skills challenge while VanVleet will take part in the three-point contest. Barnes, the fourth Raptor to ever appear in the skills competition, leads all rookies in minutes per game, ranks second in rebounds and fourth in both scoring and assists. For the skills challenge, three teams of three players will participate in a four-round competition that tests shooting,
Hockey Canada's two submissions in Beijing have vastly different identities, and therefore opposite concerns as well.
Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru
"Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.
BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You
A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g
Toronto All-Stars Auston Matthews and Jack Campbell had no hesitancy in displaying their friendship and close connection during the NHL's midseason spectacle in Las Vegas. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.
BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric
In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have
Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’
BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from Olympians at the 2022 Beijing Games on Feb. 8, 2022: "Through everything that I've been through in the past four years I've always had a strong head on my shoulders. I've believed in myself, that everything is going to come back around and you can achieve your goals." —Snowboarder Meryeta O'Dine, who overcame personal tragedy, brutal injuries, and professional turmoil en route to winning bronze in the women's snowboard cross. --- "I knew that if I was
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun
BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Both the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC — said Friday they would fight the decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency provisionally banned Valieva on Tuesday because she failed a doping test in D