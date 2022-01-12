Cold Winds Form Sea Smoke Over Casco Bay, Maine

The National Weather Service issued a small craft advisory for Casco Bay, Maine, on Tuesday, January 11, before strong winds were expected to subside throughout the afternoon.

Footage filmed by Steve Train, who said it was taken at Casco Bay, shows sea smoke which forms when “very cold air drifts across relatively warm water,” according to the National Snow & Ice Data Data Center.

Strong northerly winds were forecast for Friday as a strong low passed east of the Gulf of Maine, according to the NWS. Credit: Steve Train via Storyful