Cold, wind, rain and snow for the start of the week
A low-pressure system, drops down from Canada, Monday through Wednesday bringing winds, rain, and even snow to Arizona.
Using advanced analytics like fun rating and entertainment factor, here's a comprehensive ranking of the most must-see teams.
When a call didn't go his way, Nick Nurse reacted with a very familiar, widely adored facial expression.
Irving hasn't budged on his COVID-19 vaccine stance, so the Nets are preparing to play half their games without him.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has been eliminated from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Cali., losing 4-6, 2-6 to Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain on Sunday. Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed, struggled with his serve throughout the match, hitting seven aces but suffering seven double faults, too. The 21-year-old Montreal native saved five-of-nine break points in the second-round loss. Ramos-Vinolas, 33, won 83 per cent of his first serve points and 73 per cent of his tot
The Sky continue to prove their regular season was a fluke with a dominant showing in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals.
Last-second losses are taking their toll on Dan Campbell's emotions.
The Vancouver Canucks have traded beleaguered defenceman Olli Juolevi to the Florida Panthers.
Matt Ryan threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns and the Atlanta Falcons held on and closed out the New York Jets in a 27-20 victory Sunday in the NFL’s return to London.
The New York Rangers and top center Mika Zibanejad have agreed to an eight-year contract worth $68 million.
The Falcons didn't appear to have their kicking net in London, but they jury-rigged an excellent solution.
The NLDS is evened up after the bottom of the Dodgers lineup dominated Game 2.
The Raptors have a long way to go before they can be considered a title contender, but VanVleet is setting the bar high for this season.
Connor McDavid to hit 150 points? Washington and Pittsburgh to each miss the playoffs? It could happen.
More good news for Tiger.
With the rigours of the NBA season and injuries dictating which players are available on any given night, don’t expect the Raptors’ rotation to be set in stone this year.
Pena is facing domestic violence charges in Florida.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Justin Fields hyperextended his left leg and got the wind knocked out of him on a tackle in the second quarter. Although Chicago's rookie quarterback was seriously shaken up, he walked to the sideline and only stayed there for two plays before barging back onto the field. Fields is determined to be a dependable leader for the Bears, even when their defense is leading the way to another victory. Fields threw his first career touchdown pass, and the Chicago defense largely shut do
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's run of consecutive wins in South American World Cup qualifying ended Sunday when it was held to a 0-0 by Colombia in Barranquilla. It was Brazil's first draw after nine wins in completed matches in the tournament — its superclasico with Argentina last month was contentiously suspended because of COVID-19 protocols after 7 minutes of play. FIFA will decide what to do with the match. Brazil leads qualifying with 28 points from 10 matches and Colombia is in fifth place wit
PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — Anibal Godoy scored in the 54th minute and Panama upended the United States 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier Sunday night when American coach Gregg Berhalter started a largely second-string lineup in the middle of another hectic stretch of three matches in seven days. Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie were out with injuries, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson were on the bench, and Antonee Robinson didn't travel because of British COVID-19 restrictions that wo
With an alternate starting lineup, the United States lost 1-0 in Panama, dropping points on the road to qualifying for the World Cup.