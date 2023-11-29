Cold weather shelter opening in Marion County
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has been forced back to base after the worst storm in 100 years hit southern Ukraine and occupied Crimea.
The creatures — “one of the world’s rarest rodents” — is at least two times the size of common rats, researchers said.
Evacuation zone ‘still dangerous’ as eruption could happen with only minutes’ notice, warns civil defence official
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say multiple collisions near Brantford, Ont., — which have seen at least 10 vehicles crash and four transport trucks jackknife — have closed an eastbound lane on Highway 403.OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CBC Hamilton "white out conditions" played a role in the crashes.He said one crash involved seven vehicles and another involved three vehicles.There are "serious injuries" but it's unclear how many, he said.Schmidt said on X, formerly Twitter, the eastbound lane is
The birds can each eat a pound of fish per day, park officials say.
Low visibility brought on by heavy snow and strong winds is hurting Russia's defenses along the Dnipro River, the Institute for the Study of War said.
The small animal has a brownish-gray coloring that helps it blend in with the trees, park officials said.
The creatures were teaching the youngest member of their pod how to hunt off the California coast, experts said.
Iceland? The North Pole? Antarctica? There are a lot of super cold places on this planet, but which one can claim bragging rights as the coldest place on Earth?
Get prepped for the blizzards ahead with these top-rated snow blowers from Canadian Tire, Amazon and more.
The recent "punt" of a sea lion by an orca was reminiscent of a scene caught on video 8 years ago, involving perhaps the highest orca punt on record.
The first major lake-effect event of the season is forecast to dump heavy snow downwind of Lakes Erie and Ontario.
Get your hot chocolate and churros ready. Here’s how cold it will get in Miami.
Prince William is continuing to support a charity that he's been involved with since 2005 when he had just graduated from college
Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning for the Avalon Peninsula and parts of northern Newfoundland. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Avalon Peninsula and parts of norther Newfoundland. Ten to 20 centimetres is expected across the region, and areas of high terrain could see up to 30 centimetres of total snowfall.The snow is predicted to happen from Wednesday afternoon until Wednesday evening.Environment Canada said a short period of rain will fall f
Amidst record-high temperatures, deluges, droughts and wildfires, leaders are convening for another round of United Nations climate talks later this month that seek to curb the centuries-long trend of humans spewing ever more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. For hundreds of years, people have shaped the world around them for their benefit: They drained lakes to protect infrastructure, wealth and people. They dug up billions of tons of coal, and then oil and gas, to fuel empires and economie
The wildlife photographer embarks on night safaris to seek out Hong Kong’s nocturnal animals.
The multicolored animal was found on a mountain in China, researchers said.
A few days before hosting this year's UN climate conference, allegations are being raised about COP28 president Sultan al-Jaber and his willingness to use climate meetings with foreign governments to make oil and gas deals, including with Canada.BBC News revealed the details on Monday in collaboration with the Centre for Climate Reporting.Al-Jaber already faced controversy for being chosen as president of COP28 because he remains chief executive officer of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADN
Researchers are calling for climate resilient age-friendly cities.