Cold Water Safety
How to stay safe in the water, since anything below 70 degrees is considered 'dangerously cold'
Marine Atlantic says the newest ferry in its fleet will have a more environmentally-friendly fuel source and will be better for marine life, along with offering improved overnight stays for travellers. The Crown corporation, which operates two routes between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, has entered into a five-year lease with Stena North Sea Limited for the new ferry, and Marine Atlantic says the vessel is currently about halfway to completion at a shipyard in China. Photos of the new vessel ci
Nobody should feel guilty about holding onto a gas-powered car — or buying one in the future.
Search crews found the man dead after he didn’t return home.
It’s been 12 years since the catastrophe at Fukushima Daiichi, and decommissioning the site continues to be a major headache.
The latest on the toxic bloom.
It was a celebratory atmosphere for officials gathered just hours away from several of India's major tiger reserves in the southern city of Mysuru, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Sunday to much applause that the country's tiger population has steadily grown to over 3,000 since its flagship conservation program began 50 years ago after concerns that numbers of the big cats were dwindling. “India is a country where protecting nature is part of our culture,” Modi proclaimed. “This is why we have many unique achievements in wildlife conservation.”
ELK VALLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA — High streamflow advisories have been issued for two more regions as heavy rain sweeps over British Columbia's southern Interior. B.C.'s River Forecast Centre added the advisories for the Similkameen and Okanagan regions after previously issuing bulletins for all of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Metro Vancouver through to the Fraser Valley. Advisories are also in place for the Boundary and Kootenay regions where up to 50 millimetres of rainfall is expecte
Almost all customers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario have their power restored Monday morning following last week's ice storm, but thousands of households in Quebec are still waiting. As of 3 p.m. Monday, 4,961 Hydro-Québec customers in the Outaouais were still without power. Quebec was hit hardest by power outages, with about 1.1 million Quebec customers without power at the peak of the outage Thursday morning. More than 800,000 customers have had their power restored since, which Hydro-Quebec sa
Almost all eastern Ontarians have their power back after last week's ice storm, but thousands of customers in western Quebec are still in the dark. As of 9 p.m. Sunday, there were still 6,286 Hydro-Québec customers in the Outaouais without power. Hydro One was reporting fewer than 100 outages in eastern Ontario, while Hydro Ottawa had zero reported outages. Hundreds of thousands of Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro-Québec customers were affected by Wednesday's freezing rain. Hydro-Québec crews c
Alberta will see a stark weather divide across the province Tuesday, with warmth and dry conditions in southern sections and snow and chilly temperatures in the north
Habib Ur Rehman was happy when workers finally arrived Monday to restore his power. Hydro-Québec trucks lined Ur Rehman's street in Gatineau, Que., on Monday afternoon, nearly a week after an ice storm tore through the National Capital Region and plunged tens of thousands of people into the dark. With no backup generator, Ur Rehman said all of the food in his fridge spoiled a few days into the outage. "We've thrown out a lot of food," he said, adding his family also has no water for laundry or s
A study published Monday finds sea level rise along the coast of the southeastern United States has accelerated rapidly since 2010, raising fears that tens of millions of Americans’ homes in cities across the South will be at risk from flooding in the decades to come.
Wildlife becomes more visible this time of year.
Don’t be fooled — they aren’t jellyfish.
Meteorologists will be watching closely this week for what could be the first tropical storm ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico in April.
MONTREAL — The blackout caused by this week's deadly ice storm saw Quebecers restocking their fridges and eyeing alternative accommodations on Saturday as it stretched into a third full day for thousands of residents. Hydro-Québec said roughly 122,000 customers remained in the dark as of midnight Sunday after the storm sent ice-laden branches crashing down onto power lines, streets and cars. Utility and provincial officials said efforts to restore power will continue, though at a slower pace now
Hydrogen continued to steal the headlines this week, with India reporting that it would invest $2 billion to incentive domestic hydrogen production, and with Rystad predicting huge downstream hydrogen development
After weeks of wintry weather, the country will begin to have some warmth as temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week.
The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is sticking to its position, claiming the shifting of a stream within the provincially protected Greenbelt to make way for a massive warehouse in Caledon will be “ecologically beneficial”, despite a report from its own staff detailing the potential problems around altering a natural watercourse. In 2021, a Minister’s Zoning Order (MZO) was requested by the Town of Caledon to expedite the planning process for a 2.2-million-square-foot warehouse at Dix
On Thursday, the Pacific Fishery Management Council recommended closing the California and Oregon salmon season