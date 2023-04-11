Cold Water Safety

CBC

Marine Atlantic says the newest ferry in its fleet will have a more environmentally-friendly fuel source and will be better for marine life, along with offering improved overnight stays for travellers. The Crown corporation, which operates two routes between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, has entered into a five-year lease with Stena North Sea Limited for the new ferry, and Marine Atlantic says the vessel is currently about halfway to completion at a shipyard in China. Photos of the new vessel ci