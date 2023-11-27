A cold start as we head back to work
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan is tracking cold temperatures.
Along with the chilliest temperatures of the season thus far, the lake-effect machine is getting ready to kick into high hear, giving parts of southern Ontario a significant shot of snow through mid-week
Whale Watchers in California’s Monterey Bay spent Thanksgiving Day watching orcas showing a new pod member how to hunt sea lions.
Usually, at this time of year, Edmonton is blanketed in snow — well ahead of the official start of winter.But this year, November has seen unseasonably warm temperatures and no snow. The lack of snow in November — while unusual — is not unheard of."Edmonton city, it has happened in the past, we've had three cases of it, but they've all been so far in the past, like we're talking like over 90 years. So the last time when that happened was in 1928," said Rachel Modestino, meteorologist with the We
Workers at a bear sanctuary in Pristina are working hard to look after a lion that wants to play in the snow and bears who were removed from their natural habitat when they were cubs and also enjoy the snowy conditions because they do not hibernate any more. As the winter's first snowfall blanketed Pristina Bear Sanctuary in the Kosovan capital, visitors enjoyed the sight of a lion playing before quickly taking shelter indoors where a heater was installed to fend off temperatures which fell below freezing. The lion, named Gjon, was rescued last year from a local restaurant where it was kept to amuse clients.
A messy Colorado low could bring the first widespread snowfall to southern Ontario on Sunday, opening up a multi-day snow squall event
Environment Canada is warning of storm surges in northeastern New Brunswick, and heavy snow in the northwest.The federal weather agency has issued storm surge warnings for the Acadian Peninsula and Restigouche County areas, and snowfall warnings for the Edmundston and Madawaska County areas."Impacts from storm surge are expected, including coastal flooding, beach erosion, minor infrastructure damage, spread of coastal debris, and localized coastal road washouts," Environment Canada says in its w
Italy’s Mount Etna has erupted, spewing hot lava into the air. Italian news agencies say the closest airport is unaffected by the volcanic activity.
In the Magaguadavic watershed in southwestern New Brunswick, there's one lake that is home to a unique pair of rainbow smelt populations.And it's the only home for them in the world.That's why classifying Lake Utopia as a key biodiversity area was a "no-brainer" for those looking into the fish.Key biodiversity areas are identified by the Wildlife Conservation Society of Canada, and areas need to meet criteria either on a national or global scale.Ciara Raudsepp-Hearne, the KBA Canada director for
The lake-effect machine will be at full throttle to start the week, bringing over 30cm to the snow belt and will sweep squalls through the GTA at some of the worst times
A burst of sea-effect snow will make their mark across Atlantic Canada, while wet snow migrates over the Burin and Avalon Peninsula over the weekend
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday thanked Ukraine's military for fighting Russian attacks and its rescue services for tackling the consequences of extreme winter weather that he said had deprived about 400 settlements in 10 regions of power. In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said relentless, intense battles were ongoing in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Kharkiv, while "extremely challenging weather" was affecting areas from Kyiv region in the north to Odesa in the south. In Russian-controlled territory, Oleg Kryuchkov, a senior Moscow-installed official, said nearly half a million people were without power in Crimea, the peninsula Russia annexed in 2014.
Multiple states are under winter weather alerts across the country Sunday as millions of Americans prepare for one of the busiest travel days of the year. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted that “moderate to heavy snowfall” will continue to impact the Southern Rockies and the Central Plains regions, including most of Kansas. It said the storm…
The large non-tropical low-pressure system we have followed as it looped across the central Atlantic remains very disorganized.
MONTREAL — There's a saying in municipal politics: win snow removal, win the day. But as inflation takes a toll on tight city budgets, the price of winning that battle is rising. Take Montreal, where a combination of high snowfall and dense streets result in the city running one of the biggest snow-clearing operations in the world. Every year, an army of workers head out to salt, plow and haul away snow from the city's roughly 10,000 kilometres of streets, as well as sidewalks and some bike path
The negative impact on the climate from passenger vehicles, which is considerable, could have dropped by more than 30% over the past decade if not for the world's appetite for large cars, a new report from the Global Fuel Economy Initiative suggests. Sport utility vehicles, or SUVs, now account for more than half of all new car sales across the globe, the group said, and it's not alone. The International Energy Agency, using a narrower definition of SUV, estimates they make up nearly half. Over
Lake-Effect Snow Warnings have been issued along the eastern shores of lakes Erie and Ontario as the region braces for the first significant multiday lake-effect snowstorm of the season that will kick into high gear starting Monday.
Bald eagles, American alligators, and grizzly bears are among the species that have rebounded since the Endangered Species Act passed in 1973.
Big oil and gas companies in China and elsewhere are using low-quality carbon offsets to "greenwash" their imports of natural gas while failing to make strong emissions cutting commitments, environment group Greenpeace said on Monday. Firms like PetroChina and CNOOC Gas and Power have signed long-term contracts with Shell to buy "carbon neutral" liquefied natural gas (LNG), which uses "forest offsets" to balance out carbon emissions.
Thick cloud cover will be sticking around for the start of the week as we see a bit of a warm-up in our temperatures.