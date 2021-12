A storm system passed over Washington on Monday, December 20, bringing rain and snow to parts of the state, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Video taken by Twitter user @DearLoveasy shows snow blanketing houses and gardens in Kent, Washington, south of Seattle, on Monday.

The NWS said snow accumulations would affect the “higher hills” but overall the storm’s impact was expected to be minor. Credit: @DearLoveasy via Storyful