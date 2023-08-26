Cold front brings a little relief from the humidity
One of the classic lines in HBO’s “The Sopranos” was, “A Don doesn’t wear shorts.” Now, one of the show’s characters is taking that advice a step further. Drea de Matteo, who played Adriana, Christopher Moltisanti’s girlfriend on the series, has launched an OnlyFans site. For $15 per month, subscribers can see candid shots of …
Men on TikTok are showing what 6'3" and 215 pounds really looks like after Donald Trump claimed he lost weight since his first arraignment.
"Mmmkay! And I'm 110lbs and a virgin!" Stormy Daniels said after Donald Trump's weight was recorded as 215 pounds in Fulton County Jail, Georgia.
Or maybe it was a sincere compliment. (Probably not.)
A family of four in Surrey, B.C., was recently awarded $27,717 from the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) after they were evicted in April 2022 when the townhouse they were renting was sold in a deal that was never completed.The would-be purchaser was ordered to pay compensation of 12 months rent, the customary penalty for wrongful eviction, even though they weren't able to complete the subject-free sale because their financing didn't come through. They also lost a $30,000 deposit.The tenants, Ma
The former president returned to the platform for the first time since he was banned in January 2021.
Not all of Tish Cyrus' children attended her wedding to Dominic Purcell, leading to speculation of a rift between some family members.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s been a dizzying week in Fulton County Superior Court.As Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ sprawling racketeering case surrendered to jail and negotiated bonds, at least eight of them also filed what became a flurry of legal motions, arguing for their cases to be delayed, moved, or expedited.But former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani has some advice for all 18 co-defendants: make a
The challenge was filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida citing the 14th Amendment's "disqualification clause."
A Russian naval base in occupied Crimea was rocked by an explosion on Friday as Ukraine appeared to launch its largest ever drone attack.
Even some of Taylor's most devoted fans have admitted to canceling their orders after becoming fed up with the singer's endless limited edition vinyls.
Alyssa Farah Griffin's View cohost Ana Navarro also asked if anyone had turned Trump's mugshot into toilet paper yet.
Windham Rotunda, who wrestled in WWE as Bray Wyatt, has died. He was 36 years old. WWE’s Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (known as Triple H) confirmed Rotunda’s sudden passing Thursday on X, the app formerly known as Twitter. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the …
The “sweet girl” headed right toward an officer, authorities in Wisconsin said.
The family, including Jason Dunham, 46, his wife Melissa, 42, and their children Renee, 15, Amber, 12, and Evan, 9, were found Thursday night.
The singer, 43, posted stylish photos with her daughter Maxwell, 11, on Instagram on Friday
Ukraine's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said one attack drone forced the Admiral Essen ship into dock for 3-and-a-half months for repairs.
The former New Jersey governor also said his best moment was when he "told the truth about Donald Trump."
TORONTO — Canadians soon won't find Kleenex tissues on store shelves. The Kleenex consumer facial tissue business is leaving Canada this month, U.S. manufacturer Kimberly-Clark said in a statement Friday. Todd Fisher, the company's Canadian vice-president and general manager, characterized the decision as "incredibly difficult" but necessary because of several headwinds Kimberly-Clark is facing. “We have been operating in a highly constrained supply environment, and despite our best efforts we h
A sign of a summer well spent.